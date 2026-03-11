Nigeria: We've Survived, Governors No Longer Borrow for Salaries - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said Monday night that Nigeria has overcome economic challenges under his administration, noting that state governors no longer run to banks for loans to pay salaries.

Tinubu, who made the remarks while hosting religious and traditional leaders for an interfaith breaking of the fast at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, promised to continue making the most of the opportunity given to him to lead the country by sustaining the trajectory of economic growth and prosperity.

He said: "I am just grateful, one person among millions, that I have been given the opportunity to serve. And all I can do is promise that I will continue to be faithful in discharging my duty. I can report that the economy has turned the corner.

"It is getting better. Pensioners are getting their relief gradually. We have saved Nigeria from bankruptcy. It was very daunting and challenging when we took over. But today, I can say with pride and joy that we have survived.

"No governor in this country is running around the banks to borrow money to pay the salaries of their workers."

He also assured Nigerians that the nation would not allow agents of instability to undermine its peace, unity, and sovereignty, while acknowledging the critical roles religious and traditional leaders play in promoting stability and moral guidance in communities.

In his remarks, the Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar, expressed gratitude to the President for hosting leaders of the two major religions at the breaking of fast, which, according to him, symbolises unity.

The Etsu Nupe, represented the President, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammed Sa'ad Abubakar III, prayed for God's guidance, protection, and for peaceful coexistence in the country, as well as for the President's success.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, represented by Archbishop Daniel Okoh and Dr Stephen Baba-Panya, President of The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), assured President Tinubu of the church's support for his administration in its determination to transform the economy and strengthen the country's security architecture.

Traditional rulers and religious leaders from the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria attended the event.