Nigeria: NSCDC Warns Against Destruction of Underground Cables in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has warned road construction workers who vandalise underground fibre-optic cables to desist or face prosecution.

FCT NSCDC Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, gave the warning in a statement by the command's spokesperson, Monica Ojobi.

Odumosu advised construction workers, civil engineering firms, contractors and developers across the FCT to stop the persistent destruction of underground fibre-optic cables while excavating during construction works.

He said that the caution became necessary in view of the increasing damage to fibre-optics installations in the territory.

According to him, this damage is arising from the negligence, poor planning and failure of workers to identify the presence of communication lines or cables on the road corridors

The commandant explained that these actions had on many occasions resulted in disruption of internet services, banking operations, communications networks, government services and other commercial activities.

"The recurrent damage to our underground fibre optic cables poses a serious threat to national security, causing disruption of telecommunication services which affects the economic prosperity of our country.

"Under the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Order 2024, telecommunication fibre infrastructure is classified as Critical National Information Infrastructure.

"Any damage, whether deliberate or through negligence, constitutes a serious offence with national security implications," he said.

The command boss maintained that the operatives would henceforth work in compliance with the directive from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and in pursuant to its statutory mandate.

"All construction and excavation works in the FCT must be preceded by proper verification of underground utilities.

"Contractors must liaise with telecommunication service providers, NSCDC and relevant government authorities in the FCT before commencement of digging or drilling.

"Ignorance of the presence of fibre-optic cables or other installations shall not be accepted as a defence and any negligence or deliberate destruction of communication infrastructure will attract immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution," Odumosu said. (NAN)