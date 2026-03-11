Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Reaffirms Commitment to Scaling Down Cost of Governance

...Prepares Multi-Agency Complex for Flag-Off

Lagos, Nigeria -- Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to reducing the cost of governance and enhancing inter-agency collaboration through sustainable office infrastructure for civil servants.

Governor Sanwo-Olu inspected the ongoing construction of the Multi-Agency Complex Office and the Geographical Information System (LAGIS) Centre at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, promising completion by September. The projects aim to minimize premises rental costs and centralize state parastatals within the Secretariat area.

The Multi-Agency Complex comprises three blocks--A, B, and C--on a 2.01-hectare site. Block B rises eight floors, while blocks A and C each have five floors, with penthouses reserved for conferencing. The first two floors of each block serve as parking, and upper floors are dedicated to office space.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated, "The multi-agency office complex is practically completed. Only finishing touches, setbacks, and landscaping remain. I'm impressed with the contractors' work, and in a few weeks, the extreme cleanup should be done."

On the LAGIS Centre, he said, "This is a unique building supporting interspatial and GIS deliverables, part of our solutions to land administration. It should be ready within the next two to three weeks."

The Governor added that the State is expecting a presidential visit soon, during which these projects may be showcased as part of the administration's achievements.

Reiterating the drive to cut governance costs, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of providing civil servants with quality working environments and ensuring citizens access services in conducive spaces.

The facilities feature elevators, staircases, reception lobbies, canteens, kitchens, conference rooms on penthouse floors, central air conditioning, a fully equipped generator house, landscaped surroundings, paved and covered drains, perimeter fencing, suspended milling arcades, and parking for over 700 vehicles.