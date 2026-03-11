Nigeria: PSI Marks International Women's Day With Menstrual Health Outreach in Plateau

In commemoration of International Women's Day (IWD), Population Services International (PSI) Nigeria, through its Nigerian Economic Empowerment and Menstrual Health (NEEMH) Project, has launched a community outreach in Riyom local government area, providing dignity kits and essential menstrual hygiene supplies to women and girls in post-conflict communities.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Plateau State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare and the civil society partner Women and Girls Rescue Development Initiative (WGRDI), is supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through GIZ GmbH.

Observed globally on March 8, International Women's Day celebrates women's achievements while highlighting ongoing efforts to advance gender equality, dignity, and wellbeing.

The 2026 theme, "Give To Gain", emphasised closing gaps in pay, representation, and access to services, including critical access to menstrual health products, information, and supportive services.

Through the outreach, PSI Nigeria distributed dignity kits containing reusable sanitary pads, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, wet bags, underwear, and buckets, while conducting menstrual health education sessions and product demonstrations.

PSI in a statement, said trained facilitators engaged participants using evidence-based communication tools to provide accurate information on menstrual hygiene management and promote healthy practices.

Beneficiaries were selected through a collaborative process with the State Ministry of Women Affairs and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), prioritising transparency, inclusivity, and the needs of vulnerable women and girls affected by displacement and conflict.

"Menstrual health is a critical but often overlooked aspect of women's health. Through the NEEMH project, we are working to ensure that women and girls especially those in vulnerable and post-conflict communities have access to menstrual products, knowledge, and support they need to manage their menstruation safely and with dignity," said the Program Manager- Winifred Kwaknat.

The Director of the Women's Department at MWASD emphasised that the distribution of reusable menstrual products aligns with the state's commitment to supporting vulnerable women and girls. "Providing reusable menstrual products in IDP camps is an important step toward restoring dignity, improving health, and enabling them to manage their menstruation safely. These materials will serve them for years, ensuring that lack of access does not hold them back," she said.

By integrating menstrual health awareness with International Women's Day, PSI Nigeria aims to increase visibility for menstrual health issues, reduce stigma, and improve access to essential products and information for women and girls across Plateau State.