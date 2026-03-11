Nigeria: Tinubu Submits FCT Budget to Senate for Approval

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the 2026 statutory budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration to the Nigerian Senate for consideration and approval.

The letter conveying the budget proposal was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary after lawmakers resumed from a three-week recess held to allow committees to conduct budget defence sessions.

Under Nigeria's constitutional framework, the National Assembly exercises legislative authority over the Federal Capital Territory, making the approval of the FCT budget a responsibility of the federal legislature.

Last year, the President submitted a similar request seeking the approval of the upper chamber for the FCTA's 2025 Appropriation Bill, which totalled N1.7tn.

In the letter read on the Senate floor, the President explained the constitutional basis for presenting the proposal to lawmakers.

"Pursuant to section 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, which vests legislative powers over the Federal Capital Territory on the National Assembly, I hereby present the 2025 FCT budget proposal to the Senate for consideration.

"The 2025 FCT Budget Proposal prioritises investment in health care services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education infrastructure as well as increasing productivity in agriculture," his letter stated in part.

Tinubu further noted that the proposed spending plan is designed to stimulate socio-economic development in the capital territory and improve residents' welfare

According to him, the budget is designed to lift as many citizens as possible out of poverty.

The submission marks the beginning of the legislative process for the FCT's appropriation, which will involve scrutiny by relevant committees of the National Assembly of Nigeria before final approval by both chambers.