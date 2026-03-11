Nigeria: Kaduna Community Embarks On Self-Help Project to Prevent Flooding

Residents of Bondon Ward in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State have embarked on a self-help project to construct a double-cell ring culvert on a road that connects 10 communities.

The District Head of Bondon, Moro'a Chiefdom, Mr Jonathan Mamam, disclosed this on Wednesday, in a telephone Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mamam said that the road, which leads to Government Secondary School Bondon, leads to other communities, notably Unguwan Sankwai, Motuak, Hayin Gora, Tsunbwanu, and Rafin Gora.

He explained that the project, which began on Monday, became necessary following annual rainfall that floods the road corridor due to lack of culvert, thereby cutting off communities and preventing residents from free movements.

"In fact, whenever it rains, residents will have to wait until the water subsides before they can cross to the other side and vice versa.

"Sometimes the waiting could be for hours or even days, considering the volume of the flooding water," he said.

The traditional leaders explained that the project, which began on Monday, involves the construction of a double-cell ring culvert, a drainage structure designed to allow water to pass under a road using two parallel, pre-cast concrete pipe rings.

The traditional leader explained that the project requires 16 pre-cast concrete pipe rings at N20,000 each including transportation, 30 bags of cement, and N50,000 worth of wooden planks.

He said that the community have already procured eight pipe rings, adding however that one of the rings broke during offloading, leaving a balance of nine.

He also said that 25 bags of cement were procured with donations and contributions from community members, including a support from the Chief of Moro'a, Isiaku Tagwai-Sambo and Mrs Ladi Bantex.

"Beside the balance of nine reinforced concrete rings and five bags of cement, we also need red sand to fill the road to the required heights and stones to protect the culvert from flooding water.

"The services of the engineer executing the project and carpenter were locally sourced from the affected communities at no costs.

"Also, residents from affected communities are taking turns to provide the needed labour at the site to cut costs," he said.

He said that the decision for the self-help project was because communities could not continue to depend on the government for everything.

"We grow up seeing our parents executing community-driven projects that were of great significance to them, using the self-help approach.

"This is why we are here as community leaders, to ensure peace and promote community development. We have to use our resources to address our pressing community needs and challenges," he said.

He called for more support from sons and daughters of the land, Kaura Local Government Council Chairman, political appointees from the area and other well-meaning Nigerians to enable them complete the project before the rainy season begins.

Mr Ashinge Bondon, National Public Relations Officer of the Moro'a Development Association (MDA), Youth Wing, who is using social media handles to mobilise more funds, described the project as "critical" to the well-being of the people.

Bondon told NAN that the road remained a big challenge to residents of the affected communities whenever it rains.

He disclosed that a culvert was constructed on the affected portion of the road about five years ago, with support from Mr Kalat Shemang, an Assistant Commissioner of Police from the community.

He, however, said that over time, the culvert was washed away by flooding water which occurs every rainy season.

"It is why our district head is mobilising the community members to help themselves anyway they can. The goal is to construct the culvert before the rain begins to ensure movement of residents unhindered.

"However, our financial strength is not enough to complete the project, we need assistance from well-meaning Nigerians to complete the project, no matter how little," he said.

NAN reports that other community leaders mobilising for the project included the MDA Chairman, Bondon Branch, Mr Monday Shemang, and the Councillor representing Bondon Ward at the Kaura Local Government Council, Seth Ayuba, among others. (NAN)