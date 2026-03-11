Nigeria: President Tinubu Seeks House's Approval for 2026 FCT Budget

11 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Adedayo Akinwale

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the House of Representatives for the 2026 statutory budget proposal of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The President's request was read by Speaker, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen at the plenary on Tuesday.

The President noted that the submission complies with relevant constitutional provisions and is designed to align with the federal government's fiscal and development policies, as well as the key assumptions of the 2026 national appropriation framework and the 2025-2028 Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

The President urged the House to give the FCT budget proposal expeditious consideration to support development programmes across the nation's capital.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.