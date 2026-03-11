Nigeria: Bandits Force 10 Katsina Communities to Suspend Friday Prayers

Residents and local officials told PREMIUM TIMES that the gun battle, which lasted several hours, occurred near rural communities bordering Musawa, Kankara and Malumfashi local government areas.

Fear spread across several communities in Katsina State last Friday after a violent clash between rival bandit groups forced residents in more than 10 villages to suspend the weekly Juma'at congregational prayer.

Residents and local officials told PREMIUM TIMES that the gun battle, which lasted several hours, occurred near rural communities bordering Musawa, Kankara and Malumfashi local government areas.

Daytime raid in Dangani

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Earlier the same day, residents of Dangani town in Musawa Local Government Area reported that dozens of armed bandits stormed the community in a brazen daytime raid shortly before the Juma'at prayer.

A resident told PREMIUM TIMES that the attackers arrived on more than 70 motorcycles and moved through the town smashing phone shops, seizing mobile phones from charging stations and snatching phones from residents they encountered.

"The vigilantes could not confront them because there were too many. Everyone was running," the resident said, adding that no deaths were recorded during the raid.

Rival bandit gangs clash

According to a community leader familiar with the incident, last Thursday, a clash ensued between two rival bandit leaders identified as Buzaru and Wada.

The fighting reportedly began after one group attempted to seize cattle belonging to the other.

"They met around the villages of Garangozai and Gidan Mai Maijimina, where they exchanged gunfire for nearly the entire day," the source said.

He said dozens of bandits were killed in the confrontation.

"In that battle, about 49 bandits died," he said, adding that security forces also killed four suspected bandits and recovered more than 50 cattle during the operation.

However, another bandit group reportedly escaped with about 150 cows before security forces intervened.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the casualty figures.

Villages suspend Friday prayers

Residents said the intensity of the gunfire and fear of attacks forced several communities to cancel the weekly Muslim congregational prayer.

"More than 10 to 12 villages could not observe the Friday prayer because of the fighting," the source said.

The affected communities include Gidan Maijimina, Unguwar Yarima, Karachi Yamma, Tsabe, Garangozai, Gidan Lado, Gidan Audu Wasa, Walki, Unguwar Gishiri, and Gidan Yan Daudu.

Residents said many people remained indoors during the clashes as uncertainty spread across the rural settlements.

Fresh attack hours later

Hours after the gun battle, another bandit attack was reported in Unguwar Gishiri village - Naalma, Malumfashi LGA.

A community leader who spoke anonymously for security reasons said gunmen invaded the community shortly after midnight.

"They arrived around 1:25 a.m. and spent more than an hour in the village," he said.

The attackers reportedly abducted four residents -- three women and one man identified as Abdullahi Rabi'u.

"They also rustled more than 100 sheep and goats," the source said.

No deaths were reported during the raid.

Residents call for government intervention

Community members said the situation has heightened fear across rural parts of Katsina.

"The mood of the community is very grim," the official said. "People are desperately calling on the government to intervene and restore peace."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The source said that despite peace negotiations previously held between community leaders and some bandit groups, attacks have continued.

"I don't know why the peace agreement is failing," he said.

The spokesperson for the Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Aliyu, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking confirmation of the incidents as of press time.

Local authority reaction

Efforts to reach officials of Musawa Local Government Area were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Dangani and surrounding communities in Musawa and Dan Musa local government areas have in recent years witnessed repeated attacks by armed groups operating across rural parts of Katsina State.

The attacks often involved mass motorcycle movements, shop looting, kidnappings and clashes with local vigilante groups.

North-west Nigeria continues to face widespread banditry despite repeated military operations and state government security initiatives aimed at restoring safety in rural communities.