Nigerians Demand Focus On Security, Climate As Tinubu Prepares for UK State Visit

ABUJA: The upcoming state visit of President Bola Tinubu to the United Kingdom has been described as a significant validation of Nigeria's resurgent influence in global diplomacy and a testament to the administration's "soft-power" approach to international relations.

Consequently, Nigerians under the aegis of Hope Alive Initiative HAI, have expressed confidence that the president would leverage the high-level talks to deepen collaboration on shared global priorities.

"The visit presents a strategic opportunity to attract investment, promote innovation and enhance Nigeria's global standing, while also enabling the United Kingdom to reaffirm its partnership with African nations in the post-Brexit era.

"We are confident that President Tinubu would use the visit to engage in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, expanding economic opportunities and deepening cooperation on shared priorities such as climate action, counter-terrorism and sustainable development", said the organizations's Director of Press and Communications, Ernest Omo.

Omo noted that the invitation from King Charles III and Queen Camilla represents the highest level of diplomatic engagement.

The President and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, are scheduled to begin the historic two-day visit on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, with a rare reception at Windsor Castle.

According to the group, the choice of Windsor Castle over Buckingham Palace is symbolic of "elevated ties and recognition of both the Nigerian President and the country's importance within the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom."

HAI emphasized that the visit - the first of its kind in nearly four decades - signals a renewed era of cooperation in trade, security, and cultural exchange.

In addition to diplomatic gains, HAI urged Nigerians to support the president's ongoing economic reforms, which it claimed have stabilized the nation's fiscal health.

The group pointed to the unification of the foreign exchange market and the removal of fuel subsidies as painful but necessary steps that have increased state revenues and eliminated market distortions.

Citing the administration's macroeconomic milestones, HAI noted a significant drop in inflation from 34.19 percent in 2024 to 15.10 percent by January 2026, alongside a GDP growth of 4.07 percent in the final quarter of 2025.

The statement also lauded the impact of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund NELFUND, stating that over 1.1 million students have benefited from the ₦206 billion disbursed since the program's inception.

The group observed that Nigeria's international standing has been bolstered by improved cooperation with allies like the United States in counter-terrorism and the country's recent removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list.