Nigeria: Breaking - Lagos International Trade Fair Complex Shut Over Planned Government Takeover

Activities at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex were disrupted as traders shut down the facility while protesting a proposed takeover of the market's management by state and local government authorities.

The traders said they were concerned about the implications of the planned arrangement, including possible new levies and taxes that could affect their businesses.

Many traders insisted that the complex is a federal facility and called for further consultations before any changes to its management structure are implemented.

The development led to the closure of shops across the complex, leaving hundreds of traders gathered around parks and garages within the market premises as discussions continued.

The ASPANDA Market within the complex--one of the largest spare parts markets in Lagos--was among the sections affected by the shutdown.

Eyewitnesses said traders began the protest early in the morning by locking up their shops and stalls to draw attention to their concerns over the proposed changes.

"We are not against development, but we are concerned about the possible levies and taxes that may be introduced if the management structure changes," a trader who identified himself as Emeka Onu said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria's Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, visited the market during the day as part of efforts to engage with traders and encourage the reopening of the complex.

Before commencing her tour of the market, the minister urged that the gates of the complex be opened to traders, stating that her visit was aimed at interacting with stakeholders and supporting the smooth conduct of business activities.