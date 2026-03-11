Nigeria: Kano Governor Sacks Head of Service Amidst Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation

This administrative change comes amid speculation that Governor Yusuf is preparing for a major cabinet reshuffle.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has relieved the State Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, of his appointment with immediate effect.

The governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, in a statement late Tuesday, stated that the decision was part of an ongoing strategy to "reposition the state civil service for greater efficiency, discipline, and improved service delivery across all government institutions."

He said Governor Yusuf expressed his appreciation to the outgoing Head of Service for his dedication and contributions to Kano State throughout his tenure.

"We wish him the best in his future endeavours and pray for his continued success," the statement read.

The statement also directed Bilkisu Maimota, the Permanent Secretary of Administration and General Services at the Cabinet Office, to oversee the position in an acting capacity until a substantive Head of Service is appointed.

Observers suggest that the governor aims to inject "fresh blood" into his administration to accelerate his 'Kano First' development agenda following his defection from the Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in January.

The anticipated reshuffle is also viewed as a political step to consolidate loyalty and reward performance as the administration enters new alliances with several political heavyweights and interests.

Official sources said that several commissioners may be reassigned or replaced to better align with the governor's evolving priorities for infrastructure and social welfare.

This reshuffle is expected to be finalised by a comprehensive performance review of all current cabinet members, who were appointed on a performance basis by the governor.