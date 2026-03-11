Nigeria: Kano Governor Sacks Head of Service Amidst Cabinet Reshuffle Speculation

11 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

This administrative change comes amid speculation that Governor Yusuf is preparing for a major cabinet reshuffle.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has relieved the State Head of Service, Abdullahi Musa, of his appointment with immediate effect.

The governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature, in a statement late Tuesday, stated that the decision was part of an ongoing strategy to "reposition the state civil service for greater efficiency, discipline, and improved service delivery across all government institutions."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said Governor Yusuf expressed his appreciation to the outgoing Head of Service for his dedication and contributions to Kano State throughout his tenure.

"We wish him the best in his future endeavours and pray for his continued success," the statement read.

The statement also directed Bilkisu Maimota, the Permanent Secretary of Administration and General Services at the Cabinet Office, to oversee the position in an acting capacity until a substantive Head of Service is appointed.

This administrative change comes amid speculation that Governor Yusuf is preparing for a major cabinet reshuffle.

Observers suggest that the governor aims to inject "fresh blood" into his administration to accelerate his 'Kano First' development agenda following his defection from the Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in January.

The anticipated reshuffle is also viewed as a political step to consolidate loyalty and reward performance as the administration enters new alliances with several political heavyweights and interests.

Official sources said that several commissioners may be reassigned or replaced to better align with the governor's evolving priorities for infrastructure and social welfare.

This reshuffle is expected to be finalised by a comprehensive performance review of all current cabinet members, who were appointed on a performance basis by the governor.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.