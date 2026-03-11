Liberia: Naffa Donates Outboard Engines to Tax-Compliant Fishermen in Grand Kru County

-- The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFFA) has presented twenty-four outboard engines to fishermen in Grand Kru County who have remained in good standing with the Government of Liberia through consistent tax compliance.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, Henry K. Pelenah, President of the Collaborative Management Association (CMA) for Grand Kru County Electoral District #1, said the government's initiative aims to strengthen the local fishing economy and promote sustainable fishing practices in strict adherence to NaFFA regulations across Liberia's coastal communities.

He emphasized that the beneficiaries are fishermen who have fulfilled their tax obligations for 2024, 2025, and 2026.

According to Mr. Pelenah, the engines were distributed among several coastal communities: Nifu received two, Sass Town eight, Picnicess four, Grandcess nine, and Garraway one, in line with compliance guidelines.

He expressed appreciation to the Director General of NaFFA, J. Cyrus Saygbe Sr., for his efforts to empower local fishermen in the county.

Mr. Pelenah added that the distribution of fishing equipment will serve as an incentive for other fishermen who are not currently complying with government tax regulations to meet their obligations.

He made the statement to Grand Kru TV during a telephone interview on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the NaFFA initiative said their consistent compliance with government tax payments is now producing positive results.

They encouraged fellow fishermen to follow their example by meeting government regulations.

Fishermen from several communities also praised the NaFFA authorities for recognizing and rewarding those who maintain good standing with the national government.