Liberia: LACC Defends Clearance Process

The Executive Director of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), Cllr. Alexandra Zoe clarified that Senator Nathaniel McGill has not been cleared of all corruption charges.

During a press conference on Monday, Cllr. Zoe explained that the recent clearance for Senator McGill was specific to the 2018-2023 Ministry of State payroll padding investigation. She emphasized that this clearance does not dismiss all allegations or suggest the Commission is unwilling to hold officials accountable.

According to Cllr. Zoe, the decision was based on a thorough review of evidence, witness statements, and financial records collected during the investigation.

The clarification comes amid public debate and media coverage concerning the Commission's issuance of clearances to individuals previously investigated for alleged corruption.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The LACC noted that these clearances have been politicized and sometimes wrongly portrayed as favoring particular individuals.

Such portrayals are inaccurate and do not reflect the reality of the Commission's actions.

Cllr. Zoe explained that issuing clearance is a standard administrative procedure following an investigation in which no evidence is found to support wrongdoing or further legal action.

The Commission officially notifies individuals about investigation outcomes to ensure fairness and transparency.

In Sen. McGill's case, the Commission conducted a comprehensive review in line with its investigative protocols. After evaluating all available evidence, the Commission determined that the legal threshold for further action was not met at this time.

"We understand that corruption is a deeply sensitive issue for Liberians. Citizens rightly demand transparency, accountability, and justice from those entrusted with public authority. As commissioners, we share that same commitment," Cllr. Zoe said.

She further stressed that the recent clearances were not limited to Senator McGill; several former and current officials whose cases ended without grounds for prosecution or further action were also cleared.