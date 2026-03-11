Liberia: Nobel Laureate Calls On Women to Mentor Next Generation

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah R. Gbowee has called on Liberian women to intensify efforts to mentor and prepare the next generation of female leaders, warning that the progress achieved through women's sacrifices--particularly in securing peace--could be lost if young girls are not adequately guided and empowered.

Gbowee delivered the keynote address on Monday, March 9, 2026, during the celebration of International Women's Day in the densely populated township of West Point.

The event, held under the theme "Give to Gain," was organized by the West Point Women for Health and Development Organization (WPWHDO) in partnership with the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa (GPFA).

Addressing a gathering of community women, youth, local leaders, and development partners, Gbowee reflected on the sacrifices women have made throughout Liberia's history, particularly in the struggle for peace, while urging them to ensure that younger generations inherit the values of resilience, leadership, and service.

"We've given a lot," Gbowee said. "We've given ourselves; we've given our intellectual ability, we've given our leadership. But if you look at Liberia today, have we gained a lot? The answer is a resounding no."

The Nobel laureate said women remain underrepresented in Liberia's political and economic leadership despite their contributions to national development and peacebuilding.

"Politically, we are the ones who go out to vote for everyone else," she said. "But when you look at the parliament today, the number of women sitting there is still very low. If you look at corporations and entities in Liberia, we still don't see a lot of women."

She acknowledged the historic milestone when Liberia elected its first female president but emphasized that broader gender equality remains a challenge.

"Apart from the moment when a woman became president of Liberia, which was a moment of excitement for all of us, we still have a long way to go," Gbowee noted.

At the heart of her message was a strong appeal for women to invest in the next generation of girls through mentorship, education, and guidance.

"Until we have mentored the next generation of Leymah Gbowee, the next generation of Nelly Cooper, and the next generation of the many women who have worked for peace and development in this country, we cannot stop giving," she said.

Gbowee warned that leadership transitions cannot happen effectively without deliberate mentorship.

"How do you retire if you do not have a generation of young people behind you to step into your shoes?" she asked.

The peace activist, who co-led Liberia's historic women's peace movement that helped end the country's civil war, said she herself benefited from the mentorship of older women.

"I didn't come here by myself," she said. "My first feminist teacher was my grandmother, then my mother, and then all of the aunties that I followed."

Turning directly to the young girls in attendance, Gbowee emphasized the importance of discipline and education as pathways to empowerment.

"What do you have to give?" she asked the young women. "Your time, your intellectual ability in order to go to school." She cautioned them against distractions that could derail their ambitions.

"If you give up the parties, social media, and the distractions, what are you going to gain? Your education," she said. "But if you don't study, if you don't give your time to your lessons, you will not see results."

Sharing her personal journey, Gbowee recounted the challenges she faced pursuing higher education in Liberia.

"I enrolled at the University of Liberia in 1990," she recalled. "On my first day on campus, the classroom was so packed that people were hanging from the windows. I thought I was still in high school."

Despite the difficulties, she said determination helped her overcome the obstacles. "You cannot gain if you don't give up something," she told the audience. Gbowee also warned young girls against engaging in risky behavior in pursuit of material gain.

"Some people will tell you if you give your body, you will gain something--money, a big phone," she said. "But that gain is temporary. One mistake, and you lose everything you thought you gained."

Instead, she urged them to focus on long-term success through education and hard work. Reflecting on Liberia's post-war recovery, Gbowee praised Liberian women for their role in ending the civil war and sustaining peace for more than two decades.

"We must clap for ourselves," she said. "We have been able to sustain Liberia's peace for the last 23 years." She contrasted Liberia's stability with other countries where peace agreements collapsed and conflicts resumed.

"I travel across the world and see countries that signed peace agreements but went back to war," she said, citing Mozambique and other conflict-affected nations. "For Liberia, we have sustained our peace, and that is something we should all be proud of," she added.

During her remarks, Gbowee also paid tribute to community leaders like Nelly S. Cooper, Executive Director of the West Point Women for Health and Development Organization, for their dedication to grassroots development. "She has shown us what perseverance is," Gbowee said. "Year in, year out, it's always been West Point."

She acknowledged that community leaders often go unrecognized despite their contributions.

"Sometimes when you live in a community and work with the people, they take you for granted," she said. "But when people travel abroad and hear her name, they know the strength she represents."

Gbowee thanked Cooper for her tireless efforts and pledged continued partnership with the organization. "I will partner with you a hundred times over because of your fortitude," she said.

The Nobel laureate also raised concerns about growing social challenges, particularly drug abuse among young people, urging women to take proactive roles in protecting their communities.

"There is an urgency for us to work against the drug pandemic that has taken over our community," she said.

She stressed that women must continue to champion development with the same determination they showed during the peace movement.

"The same strength that we used to give peace to this country must now be used to give development," she declared.

Gbowee concluded her address by urging Liberians to remain committed to national development and community empowerment.

"There is no other Liberia," she said. "If we don't work for the greater good of our communities, there will be no future for our children."

She warned that Liberia's natural resources alone cannot guarantee prosperity if the next generation is not prepared to lead.

"If we fail to prepare the next generation, foreigners will come and gain what this country has," she cautioned.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the West Point Women for Health and Development Organization, Nelly Cooper, expressed appreciation to Gbowee and her foundation for supporting the organization's work through grant funding.

"We are grateful for the support that has enabled us to carry out programs and provide psychosocial support for survivors of gender-based violence," Cooper said.

She noted that the celebration formed part of a series of activities organized throughout March to recognize the contributions of women in Liberia.

The Commissioner of West Point Township, MacPherson Daweh, also welcomed the initiative, pledging the township administration's support for women's empowerment.

"The strength God gave men is not to harm women but to protect them," he said. "When you educate a woman, you educate a whole generation."

The International Women's Day celebration concluded with renewed calls for solidarity, mentorship, and collective action to empower women and girls in Liberia.

As Gbowee reminded the audience, the future of the country depends on the choices women make today. "Let us continue to give," she said, "so the next generation can truly gain."