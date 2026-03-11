Liberia: Govt Targets 200 Hectares for Lowland Rice Farming in Bassa

The government has earmarked about 200 hectares of lowland swamp for rice production this year in Grand Bassa County, part of its broader goal of 50,000 hectares nationwide.

Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah announced the plan on Friday, March 6, 2026, while meeting farmers in Korean Farm, Benson River Community, Buchanan. He said the ministry is piloting the 200-hectare project with support from IFAD's STAR program.

"Rice remains the government's top priority under the agriculture agenda," Nuetah said. "Liberia must reduce its dependence on imported rice by increasing domestic production."

He also disclosed plans to promote pepper production for export, noting interest from Turkish and Chinese investors. Nuetah encouraged farmers to organize into cooperatives to reach larger overseas markets.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Farmers raised concerns about land preparation, lack of processing equipment, costly livestock feed, and poor farm-to-market roads. They appealed for training, technical assistance, grants or loans, and greater ministry attention, adding that Grand Bassa has the land and readiness to deliver if supported.

The minister is on a county tour delivering President Joseph Boakai's agriculture agenda and inspecting projects. In Buchanan, he visited K&K Investment and Organic Feeding Cooperative Inc., a 15,000-bird poultry operation with hatchery, piggery, goat farm, guesthouse, and restaurant that employs 45 staff and about 75 contractors. Nuetah praised it as a strong example of private-sector transformation.

The tour continues to River Cess, Sinoe, and Grand Kru counties for farmer engagements, concession visits, and sector assessments.