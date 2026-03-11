Liberia: Indian Embassy Celebrates Holi in Monrovia

The Embassy of India hosted a vibrant Holi celebration at the Ambassador's Residence in Monrovia on Saturday, March 7, bringing together members of the Indian community, Liberian friends of India, and representatives of the diplomatic corps for a morning filled with colour, culture, and friendship.

The event commemorated Holi, the traditional Indian festival widely known as the "festival of colours," which symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring. The gathering also highlighted the enduring cultural ties and friendship between India and Liberia.

Welcoming guests to the celebration, the Ambassador of India to Liberia, H.E. Manoj Bihari Verma, extended warm greetings on behalf of the Embassy and wished attendees a Happy Holi. In his remarks, he described Holi as a celebration of joy, hope, and unity that encourages people to set aside differences and embrace goodwill.

Members of the Indian community entertained guests with lively cultural performances, including traditional and contemporary Holi songs as well as energetic dance routines. The performances added colour and excitement to the occasion while showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.

Throughout the morning, guests enjoyed the vibrant display of colours, music, and dance, capturing the joyful essence of the festival. The celebration also served as a platform for cultural exchange, allowing people from diverse backgrounds to interact in a spirit of friendship and appreciation.

The event concluded with guests exchanging greetings, sharing refreshments, and playfully applying coloured powder to one another, an iconic Holi tradition that symbolizes unity and joy across cultures and borders.