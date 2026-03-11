Liberia: LACC Vows to Operate Strictly Within a Framework of the Law and 'Not On Political Sentiments

Monrovia — On the heel of public mixed-reactions over the issuance of clearances by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) of several

past and current government officials alleged of corruption, the Commission took a time off on Monday, March 9 to clarify reasons for those actions taken.

The Commission, through its Chairperson, Cllr. Alexandra Kormah Zoe, held an elaborate news conference to justify reasons leading to the clearances, particularly the decision on Margibi County Senator and former Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Commission clarifies that although an investigation confirmed that a total of 731 individuals were improperly added to the payroll of the Ministry of State, it says that no documentary evidence was found to link the Senator and former Minister directly to these specific administrative crimes.

Crucially, Cllr. Zoe emphasizes that this decision is not a blanket exoneration for other corruption charges or international sanctions, but rather a narrow finding based strictly on the available financial and personnel records of the Ministry of State ranging from 2018-2023.

In setting the record straight so as to avert ongoing public misconceptions, the LACC boss reaffirms the Commission's commitment to legal standards over public sentiment, noting that the team of Commissioners will work diligently at the will and pleasure of the law and not succumb to public pressure.

She indicated that the LACC was not made to act on speculation, public pressure or political sentiments, but based on facts established through investigation and the standards that are required by law, noting that in the instant case, there was no documentary evidence to indict the Liberian lawmaker.

"Let me begin by emphasizing that a fundamental principle that guides the work of the commission operate strictly within a framework of the law. In our investigation, we rely on the evidence available to us and our statutory mandate. Our responsibility is not to act on speculation, public pressure or political sentiments, but on facts established through investigation and the standards that are required by law," Chairperson Zoe told Liberians via the media.

The LACC's report finds out that there were people placed on the payroll of the Ministry of State, were being paid but they did not follow the proper Civil Service Agency or CSA Standing Order, which requires that said vacancies be advertised.

The LACC pointed out that those employees, as per the CSA Standing Order, should have gone through interview processes to determine their qualifications and nationality; however, its investigation established that there were other senior official of the Ministry of State who directly signed documents that placed these people on payroll.

The LACC uncovered that the Deputy Minister for Administration, the Human Resource Personnel, the Comptroller and other senior officials (names withheld) signed checks and placed these people on payroll without following the processes leading to employment of civil servants.

"We are not saying that payroll paddling did not happen. We established that there were 731 persons placed on the payroll during the period 2018 to 2023 outside of the CSA Standing Order and our investigation established that senior officials of the of the Ministry of State as I earlier mentioned, were responsible for this, including the Deputy Minister for Administration, the HR Personnel, the Comptroller and other high level or high level ranking officials then at the Ministry of State. But our investigation at this time has not established any documentary evidence against Senator McGill."

Chairperson Zoe further clarified that the clearance issued to the Margibi County lawmaker is restricted solely to the payroll paddling investigation and does not absolve the Senator of any other past or future allegations of corruption.

"The Commission wants to categorically state that the clearance that was issued to Senator Nathaniel McGill has to do with only; and I repeat, only findings from the Ministry of State 2018 to 2023 payroll paddling case. It is not a blanket clearance that absolve him for any present or future allegations of corruption. I want to make it clear here."

Though Senator McGill is being cleared of all wrongdoings relative to payroll paddling of the Ministry of State, Cllr. Zoe disclosed that he is being investigated over other semblances of corruption.

"This clearance has nothing to do also, with other allegations of corruption even involving sanctions that were placed on him. As we speak, the Commission has been in the process of engaging the different stakeholders and partners to be able to gather information regarding different allegations. So, the information out there in the public that the LACC has cleared Senator McGill of all corruption is false, it is misleading and a blatant lie. If you look at the clearance that we signed that was placed on Facebook, you will see clearly that it says that this clearance is issued on allegation of payroll paddling at the Ministry of State from 2018 to 2023."

Meanwhile, 28 others have been cleared by the LACC of recent of specific allegations of corruption levied against them for which the Commission had been investigating.

These individuals, the LACC explained, were investigated between 2024-2025 and the Commission did not find probable cause to prosecute them.

These individuals include: Hasson A. Kobeissi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BMC Group Construction Company, Liberia Telecommunications Corporation Case

AJ Armah Karneh, Liberia Refugee Repatriation Rehabilitation Commission, Richard Hoff, Deputy Director for Operations, Liberia Refugee Repatriation Rehabilitation Commission, Dr. Porkpa G. Zayzay, former medical Director of Bong Mines Company case, Chea B. Gurley, Deputy Director General for Administration, LACRA, Sekou M. Kromah, Postmaster General, Mr. Patrick Paye-Tee, Director /Procurement of the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication case, Ansu V.S. Dulleh -Executive Director, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Ms. Vivian G. Walker Procurement Director, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and Nathaniel F. McGill within the Ministry of State's Payroll Paddling case.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others are: Abraham B. Kamara, Payroll Analyst, MFDP, in the Lofa University case, Joseph S. Sheriff, Finance Manager of Liberia Football Association, James M. Flomoyan, former Chairman of LINCA, Vahkpannah B.K. Wymon, Vice Chairman at LINCA, Delino Brayant, General Manager of Liberia Renaissance Group, Mustapha I. Rajii, - Liberia Football Association, Dornu Horace, - Margibi County Health Team case, Ministry of Health, Johnson Williams, Margibi County Health Team case, Ministry of Health, Daniel Y. Kollah -United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Bill McGill Jones-Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The rest are: Ballah V. Yargbo-Ministry of Justice, Joseph C. Vah-Ministry of Justice, Dr. Morlu Karsor, Beyan M.M. Kamara, Sensee J.Morris- Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation, Octavious J. Sampason-NWASH Commission, Emma Metieh Glassco- National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA), and Christopher D. Sankolo- Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA).

"The Commission remains committed to conducting its work in a professional, impartial, and non-political manner. Our mandate is to investigate allegations of corruption wherever they arise and to ensure that matters are resolved based strictly on the evidence available."

"The LACC therefore urges members of the public and the media to avoid politicizing the Commission's routine administrative processes and instead support the broader national effort to strengthen integrity, accountability, and the rule of law in Liberia," added the LACC.