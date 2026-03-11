Liberia: Guinean Soldiers Allegedly Cross Into Liberia, Remove Flag and Hold Seized Equipment Despite Minister's Intervention

Lofa County — Residents of Lofa County have raised alarm over what they describe as an incursion by armed Guinean soldiers into Liberian territory along the Liberia-Guinea border, sparking tension in communities in Vahun and Foya Districts.

Local officials and residents say the soldiers crossed into Liberian territory and laid claim to portions of land long used by Liberians for farming, commerce, and infrastructure development.

The latest incident reportedly began on March 2, 2026, when workers from BK Enterprise, a company contracted to carry out the Foya-Vahun road and street pavement project, were confronted by armed soldiers at the Sorlumba border crossing.

Workers say they were forced at gunpoint to halt operations while heavy construction equipment, including parts of machinery used to extract sand from the Makona River for road construction, was confiscated.

Equipment Seized During Sand Operation

Lofa County Superintendent J. Lavelah Massaquoi explained that the confrontation began when construction workers moved equipment to the Makona River to extract sand needed for the road project.

"The issue started when a company contracted to undertake road construction from Bulao to the town moved equipment to the Makona River to drag sand for the road work," Massaquoi said.

"While that operation was ongoing, several Guinean soldiers crossed over and claimed that the portion of the river where the work was taking place belonged to Guinea. During that incident, parts of the machine, including the shoe used for the sand operation, were reportedly taken across the river."

The seizure brought the road project to an abrupt halt.

Residents Describe Intimidation

Eyewitnesses from Vahun who spoke to Voinjama-based Radio Wologisi described the development as alarming, saying armed soldiers crossed into Liberian territory without warning and confronted workers at the site.

One resident said the soldiers threatened workers and seized equipment while insisting the land belonged to Guinea, despite residents' claims that the area has historically been recognized as Liberian territory.

Another resident said the soldiers went further by ordering the removal of the Liberian flag, which had flown at the riverbank for decades--even during periods of armed conflict.

Residents say the intimidation has disrupted economic activities and stalled critical infrastructure work, leaving communities worried about their safety and livelihoods.

A third resident said attempts to resolve the dispute through dialogue with the soldiers and local intermediaries have so far failed.

The community is now calling on the Liberian government to take urgent action to protect the country's territorial integrity and ensure the safety of residents along the border.

Government Delegation Engages Guinean Authorities

Superintendent Massaquoi told FrontPage Africa that a Liberian government delegation recently traveled to Guinea to address the situation.

The delegation included senior government officials, among them representatives from the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Assistant Minister for Correctional Rehabilitation.

According to Massaquoi, the meetings were held following reports that Liberian workers and machinery had been seized at the Sorlumba crossing.

During the discussions, Guinean officials acknowledged the claims but indicated that additional government ministries may need to be involved to address issues related to mining permits and border delineation.

Massaquoi said both sides agreed to escalate the matter to the leadership of the two countries to facilitate the peaceful return of the confiscated equipment and reaffirm existing territorial boundaries.

The delegation also spent several hours reviewing border maps and discussing the historical use of the disputed land.

He said community representatives, including women leaders and other stakeholders, participated in the discussions to ensure that the concerns of border residents were communicated to both governments.

Calls for Dialogue and Monitoring

According to Massaquoi, the Liberian delegation emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence along the shared border and called for stronger monitoring mechanisms to prevent future confrontations.

He added that discussions are ongoing to establish clearer communication channels between local authorities on both sides of the border and to formalize agreements aimed at preventing similar incidents.

Previous Flag Incident Raises Concern

The equipment seizure is not the first incident fueling concern in the area.

Last year, residents reported that Guinean border patrol officers entered Sefudu, a border town on the Liberian side, and allegedly lowered the Liberian flag--an act many residents interpreted as a symbolic provocation.

Images circulating at the time showed Liberian soldiers deployed near the town, raising fears of escalating tensions.

However, Guinean authorities denied the allegations.

Military spokesperson Toumany Sangaré dismissed the claims, insisting that Guinean forces had not violated Liberia's sovereignty.

"The Guinean army is not an army of conquest," Sangaré said.

"Its mission is to safeguard our national territory."

Border Frictions in the Region

Security analysts say such incidents can easily inflame nationalist sentiment in border communities where boundaries remain poorly demarcated.

The tensions between Liberia and Guinea come amid broader friction between Guinea and some of its neighbors.

Just weeks earlier, Guinean soldiers detained 16 members of Sierra Leone's security forces following a confrontation in the border town of Kalieyereh.

According to Sierra Leonean Army officials, the dispute began when Sierra Leonean personnel attempted to construct a temporary structure on land they believed was within their territory.

Army Chief Kemoh Sesay said Guinean forces objected to the construction and later returned with more than 300 armed personnel, arresting the Sierra Leonean officers.

The officers were later released following diplomatic intervention by Sierra Leone's Foreign Minister Alhaji Timothy Kabba during negotiations in Conakry.

Historical Roots of Border Disputes

Many of the region's border disputes trace their origins to the Berlin Conference of 1884-1885, when European colonial powers drew boundaries across West Africa with little regard for local realities.

Regional observers warn that renewed tensions are particularly concerning for the Mano River Union, which brings together Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire.

The region experienced severe instability during the 1990s and early 2000s, when conflicts in Liberia and Sierra Leone created cross-border insurgencies and widespread displacement.

A regional security analyst in Monrovia said the memory of those conflicts still shapes how communities view border tensions.

"When tensions rise between neighboring states in the Mano River basin, it immediately triggers anxiety," the analyst said.

"The region has experienced firsthand how quickly localized disputes can spiral into broader instability."

Political Context

Some observers believe Guinea's recent tensions with neighbors may also be influenced by the country's ongoing political transition under military leader Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup.

Periods of political uncertainty often heighten sensitivities along national borders, particularly when governments fear cross-border support for opposition movements.

Recent developments illustrate these complexities.

Liberian authorities recently arrested a Guinean national, Khalif Cherif, accused of recruiting former combatants to carry out subversive activities against Guinea's ruling authorities.

The arrest sparked diplomatic sensitivities in Liberia after former Associate Justice Kabineh Ja'neh claimed Cherif was a Liberian citizen and accused security agencies of unlawfully detaining him.