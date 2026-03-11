Liberia: Chief Justice Gbeisay Reaffirms Supreme Court's Stance Against Vulgar Language, Rallies Executive, Legislature to Discipline Offenders

Monrovia — Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has reaffirmed the judiciary's firm stance against the use of vulgar and profane language in public discourse, calling on the Executive and Legislative branches of government to discipline officials who engage in such conduct.

Speaking Monday, March 9, while declaring open the March A.D. 2026 Term of the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia at the Temple of Justice on Capitol Hill, Chief Justice Gbeisay said vulgarity and profanity are not positive values that the Government of Liberia should preserve or tolerate.

According to the Chief Justice, the use of such language--particularly on social media--demeans Liberia and its citizens, while tarnishing the country's image among civilized nations.

"The use of these words on social media by a Liberian citizen is total madness and degrades Liberia and Liberians, thereby shaming Liberia as a member of the comity of civilized nations," Chief Justice Gbeisay said.

Response to Prophet Key's Allegations

The Chief Justice's remarks were made in response to assertions by Justin Oldpa Yeazehn, widely known as Prophet Key, who had accused the judiciary and the Supreme Court of corruption.

Drawing from cultural traditions, Chief Justice Gbeisay said such conduct would traditionally attract immediate community discipline.

"As a native man born in a village, I can recall vividly that when a grown man stands out publicly in a traditional town and utters such a degree of profanity as uttered by Mr. Yeazehn over the years, he is immediately restrained by the men of the village and taken to the shrine of the elders and thoroughly reprimanded; the same applies to the women," the Chief Justice said.

He noted that the Supreme Court's opinion in the case has clarified that vulgar language, profanity, and outright abuse of individuals in public are illegal and contrary to the intent of the framers of the Liberian Constitution.

Supreme Court's Authority

Chief Justice Gbeisay also stressed that when the Supreme Court issues an opinion, it carries the force of law.

He said the Court, as the final arbiter and interpreter of the Constitution, has the authority not only to punish contempt but also to determine what constitutes contempt.

According to him, the Court concluded that Yeazehn's attacks against members of the Supreme Court bench--made without evidence and accompanied by insults--were intended to bring the Court into public disrepute and undermine confidence in the judiciary.

The Chief Justice explained that Yeazehn was summoned before the Court in accordance with due process and pleaded for mercy.

Based on that plea, the Court adjudged him guilty of contempt.

Six-Month Conditional Sentence

The Court subsequently imposed a six-month conditional imprisonment.

Under the terms of the judgment, Yeazehn will serve the sentence and, upon completion, publish an apology to the Supreme Court and the Liberian people in three widely circulated newspapers for five consecutive days.

He will also be required to file a behavior bond, committing never to use such vulgar or profane language against any individual again.

Chief Justice Gbeisay also expressed appreciation to several lawyers who helped educate the public on contempt proceedings.

"We acknowledge with thanks and appreciation Counsellors Tiawan Saye Gongloe, Kanio Gbalah, Arthur Johnson, Lawrence Suah, Saymah Serena Cephus, and all other counsellors who went the extra mile to educate the Liberian people on contempt proceedings," he said.

Call for National Civility

The Chief Justice emphasized that the power of courts to protect themselves through contempt proceedings has existed for centuries.

He warned that Liberia has often been perceived in recent history as a lawless nation in the region and said steps must be taken to restore civility.

"Something has to be done to bring our people to civility. Now that the Supreme Court of Liberia has unequivocally defined the limits of our freedom of speech, there is a common saying that one parent cannot train a child," he said.

Chief Justice Gbeisay urged the Executive and Legislative branches to also discipline officials under their authority who resort to vulgar language.

"We now encourage the other two branches of government to employ appropriate disciplinary measures to discipline those in their employ who may want to use vulgarity as a means of expressing themselves," he said.

"In my humble opinion, there is absolutely nothing in the law that gives any government official, irrespective of his or her status, immunity for using vulgarity and profanity in the public glare against any Liberian."

He added that the Court remains open and prepared to take action whenever matters are properly brought before it, emphasizing that the inherent power of the judiciary is to preserve law and order.

Path for Addressing Allegations of Corruption

Chief Justice Gbeisay also noted that anyone who has credible evidence that he or any member of the Supreme Court is corrupt has the constitutional right to present such evidence and seek redress through proper channels.

He said citizens may criticize the Court and petition the Legislature to impeach any justice found to have engaged in misconduct, after which the individual could face prosecution.

Debate Over the Court's Decision

The Chief Justice's comments come in the wake of the Supreme Court's sentencing of Yeazehn for contempt after he insulted the Chief Justice's mother on social media and accused the judiciary of corruption.

The Court's decision has sparked nationwide debate.

While some Liberians praised the ruling as necessary to protect the dignity and authority of the judiciary, others described the punishment as excessive.

Critics argue that imprisoning individuals for offensive speech could undermine the spirit of the Kamara Abdullah Kamara (KAK) Press Freedom Act of 2019.

The KAK Press Freedom Act

The KAK Act represents one of Liberia's most significant legal reforms in protecting freedom of expression and press freedom.

The law repealed several provisions of the Liberian Penal Code that criminalized speech-related offenses, including criminal libel against the President, sedition, and criminal malevolence.

These provisions had historically been used to prosecute journalists, suppress dissent, and restrict criticism of government officials.

Their repeal marked a major shift toward protecting freedom of expression in Liberia.

The reform was influenced by continental advocacy efforts such as the Declaration of Table Mountain, adopted in 2007, which called on African governments to abolish insult laws, decriminalize press offenses, promote civil remedies for defamation, and strengthen legal protections for independent journalism.

Liberia formally endorsed the declaration in 2012.