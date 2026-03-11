West Africa: Liberia Must Thread Carefully in the U. S.-Iran Crisis to Avoid Unintended Consequences

opinion

On the morning of Saturday, February 28, 2026, the attention of virtually the entire world was drawn to shocking media reports that the United States and Israel had launched a massive military operation in Iran, in which the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and about 40 senior officials and military officers of the Islamic Republic were killed.

This unprecedented joint military operation to eliminate one of the most heavily protected leaders in the world could have profound negative impacts on the global economy and destabilizing effects in the Middle East. Iran, a regional military and economic power, which is the eighth-largest oil producing country in the world, is strategically located with vital shipping lanes in the Persian Gulf.

According to American broadcast network CNBC, the joint U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran, which is also the fourth-largest oil producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), "risks a major oil supply disruption in the Middle East that, in a worst-case scenario, could trigger a global economic recession." Oil prices are already rising on the global market and there is a spike in prices of gasoline at the pump.

It is in view of the foregoing that this article is intended to urge the Liberian government to tread carefully regarding the Iranian crisis, considering its profound geopolitical implications that could impact the world for the next several decades. Equally important, Liberia risks retaliatory actions from the U.S. if the country hastily joins in the chorus of global condemnation of the U.S. and Israel for the military operation in Iran. Before any public pronouncement is made, it would be prudent to first closely engage with the U.S., which is Liberia's most important bilateral partner in the world.

This note of caution is being expressed, considering that in the wake of the Venezuelan crisis in January 2026, Liberia, which had just become a Non-permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) at the beginning of January 2026, hastily joined two other African countries that are also Non-permanent Members of UNSC to condemn the U.S. for the seizure of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, who are both currently imprisoned in the U.S.

Liberia's position with the other African countries at the UNSC, which styled themselves as the A3, was seemingly swiftly followed by imposition of sanctions against Liberia by the Trump administration. Given the timing of both developments, it remains unclear whether the Trump administration's sanctions against Liberia were linked to the A3 statement, considering that President Trump is regarded to be a transactional person, who will not hesitate to engage in a diplomatic tit for tat.

It is in consideration of the foregoing that I urge the Liberian government to deepen its engagement with the U.S. and use the opportunity of Liberia's position on the UNSC to seek a peaceful end to the crisis in the Middle East. History recalls that in 1948, Liberia played a major international role when she cast the tie-breaking vote at the UN that created the State of Israel. Liberia was also the most important strategic U.S. ally in Africa during the Cold War era.

This is why the Foreign Ministry in Monrovia is applauded for issuing a statement swiftly denying that Liberia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Lewis Brown, had issued a statement condemning the U.S. and Israel for the military operation in Iran.

In the statement, dated Sunday, March 1, 2026, a day following the U.S. attack on Iran, the Foreign Ministry states that it has been alerted to the circulation of a social media statement falsely attributed to Ambassador Lewis Brown, Liberia's Permanent Representative to the UN, which purports to condemn recent military actions in the Middle East by the U.S. and Israel. The Foreign Ministry noted that the purported statement attributed to Ambassador Brown also pledged support to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the Government of Liberia categorically denies that this statement is from Ambassador Lewis Brown, and wishes to make it abundantly clear that the statement is fabricated, and wholly inconsistent with Liberia's foreign policy and diplomatic practice.

The statement further states: "As a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council, Liberia works closely with its African partners within the A3 framework to promote common African positions on matters before the Council."

While categorically denying that Liberia has issued a statement condemning the US-led military attacks on Iran and pledging support to the Islamic Republic, the Foreign Ministry statement clarifies that "the fake statement being circulated strongly contradicts Liberia's foreign policy position. Such statements are not only reckless, but are dangerous to Liberia and Liberians at home and abroad."

Even though we have been unable to see the statement to which the Foreign Ministry reacted, the ministry is applauded for issuing a very swift and timely denial regarding the crisis in Iran. This is a very dangerous attempt to undermine the relationship between Liberia and the U.S., our most important historical and bilateral partner.

To ensure a coherent foreign policy for Liberia given the new international realities, I recommend to the Liberian government that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalls Liberian diplomats in the U.S., at UN, and in the Middle East for consultations.There is also a need for the Liberian government to reshuffle or reassign diplomatic personnel, especially at the Liberian Embassy in Washington and the Liberian Mission at the UN, to ensure that we have diplomatic personnel at posts who will deepen Liberia's engagement and not create a wedge between both countries.

It is hoped that the Boakai government would treat this matter with utmost urgency because Monrovia cannot afford to get on the wrong side of Washington, as it is the Liberian people who will suffer the consequences.

With the note of caution sounded regarding the need for strong U.S.-Liberia ties, these are my parting comments regarding the crisis in Iran, one of the most brutal and barbaric regimes and one of the top sponsors of terrorism in the world.

According to reports by the media and human rights organizations, since 2025, Iran has been rocked by several nationwide popular uprisings against the brutal and barbaric rule of Ayatollah Khamenei and his Islamic regime - and the death toll in the mass anti-government protests between 2025 and 2026 has risen to more than 30,000.

For nearly 37 years, the 86 year-old Ayatollah Khamenei ruled the Iranian people with an iron grip as Supreme Leader of Iran. He ran the country into poverty at home and isolation abroad because of his hardline religious rule, which led to resistance from the Iranian people. Unfortunately, when defenseless Iranians were slaughtered during the mass protests against the murderous regime, virtually the entire world did little to stop the regime from terrorizing its own people.

Under the guise of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, many of the countries that are now joined in the chorus of condemnation against the U.S. and Israel did not see reasons to condemn Iran when it was engaged in the mass murder of its citizens, who were simply advocating for their fundamental human rights under a regime run by religious clerics and military officers. This is an example of international hypocrisy.

In January 2026, the UN Human Rights Council strongly condemned the violent crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran, which resulted in thousands of deaths, including children, and massive arbitrary arrests. The Council demanded an end to the repression, a moratorium on the death penalty, and restored internet access, even though Iran denied the allegations.

As a career journalist, I have gone through similar experiences like those Iranian activists advocating for fundamental human rights and democratic governance in Iran. During the civil crises in Liberia, especially during the 14-year brutal and destructive civil war, we were hunted like animals for daring to openly criticize those in power for misrule. This is why I am in solidarity with the Iranian people who have been celebrating the death of the Ayatollah. As the Holy Bible says, "He who lives by the sword shall die by it!"

About the Author: Gabriel I.H. Williams is a Liberian journalist, author, and former diplomat to the United States. He has also served as a journalism scholar at the UN Headquarters in New York, USA. He can be reached at [email protected].