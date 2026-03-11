Liberia: NPP Chairman Mulbah Warns Against Politicizing 'Yellow Machines'

Monrovia — The Chairman of the opposition National Patriotic Party, Atty. George Mulbah, has cautioned the ruling Unity Party against politicizing the recent arrival of 137 pieces of earth moving equipment, commonly known as "Yellow Machines," stating that the machines were acquired with taxpayers' money and therefore belong to the Liberian people.

Mulbah said while the arrival of the equipment represents an important step toward addressing the country's road infrastructure challenges, it must not be turned into a political symbol or campaign instrument for any political party.

Speaking to journalists in Gbarnga, the NPP chairman stressed that national development projects financed through public resources must remain nonpartisan and should be used strictly for the benefit of the entire country.

Mulbah explained that the funds used to procure the machines came from the taxes paid by ordinary Liberians, making the equipment a national asset rather than the property of any political organization.

According to him, the proper use of the machines should focus on opening roads, improving transportation, and supporting agriculture across Liberia rather than advancing political narratives.

"These machines were purchased with the resources of the Liberian people, and that means they belong to every citizen of this country and not to a particular political party," Mulbah said. "When taxpayers contribute to national development, the benefits must be shared equally and should never be transformed into political trophies."

Mulbah emphasized that politicizing public development projects undermines democratic accountability and distorts the purpose for which the resources were allocated.

"Infrastructure projects funded by taxpayers' money should never be used as campaign tools or instruments of political propaganda," he said. "When leaders begin to personalize national assets, it weakens public trust and creates the false impression that development belongs to one political group instead of the nation."

The NPP chairman also warned that using the machines for political messaging ahead of future elections could distract from the real objective of improving road connectivity and supporting rural communities.

"These machines should be seen as a national investment intended to improve the lives of ordinary Liberians," Mulbah said. "Turning them into political branding would send the wrong message to citizens who contributed through their taxes to make this project possible."

Mulbah further explained that Liberia's development efforts require unity and cooperation across political lines, particularly when it comes to projects that directly affect farmers, traders, and rural residents.

"When we politicize development initiatives, we shift the focus away from the people who truly need the benefits," he said. "The farmers who are waiting for farm to market roads do not care about political branding. What they want is access to their farms and markets so they can earn a living and feed their families."

The opposition leader also urged government officials to maintain transparency in how the equipment will be deployed across the country.

He noted that clear planning and accountability are necessary to ensure that the machines are used efficiently and reach the communities that need them the most.

Mulbah said the proper deployment of the machines could significantly improve road conditions, increase agricultural production, and stimulate economic activity in rural areas if managed responsibly.

"At the end of the day, what matters most is whether these machines are used to open roads and improve livelihoods," he said. "If they are deployed fairly and transparently, the entire country will benefit, and that is the outcome every Liberian wants to see."

Despite his caution against politicizing the machines, Mulbah also welcomed their arrival, describing the development as an important opportunity to improve road connectivity across Liberia and strengthen the country's agricultural sector.

He said the availability of the equipment could help open new roads linking rural communities to major towns and markets, thereby enabling farmers to transport their produce more easily and increase food production across the country.

According to Mulbah, road infrastructure remains one of the most critical factors affecting agricultural productivity and rural economic growth in Liberia.

"The arrival of these machines is something every Liberian should welcome because our country has struggled with poor road connectivity for many years," Mulbah said. "If these machines are properly used to open roads and rehabilitate existing ones, they will make a significant difference in the lives of rural communities."

He explained that better roads would help farmers move crops from farms to markets more efficiently, reduce post-harvest losses, and encourage greater investment in agriculture.

"When roads are accessible throughout the year, farmers gain the confidence to produce more because they know their goods will reach the market without delay," Mulbah said. "This will help strengthen local food production and reduce the heavy reliance on imported food that places pressure on our economy."

Mulbah further noted that improving rural road networks could unlock agricultural potential in many parts of the country where fertile land remains underutilized due to lack of access.

"These machines can open new farm to market roads that will connect remote farming communities to commercial centers," he said. "When farmers are able to transport cassava, rice, vegetables, and other crops easily, it improves household incomes and contributes to national food security."

He also stressed that the proper use of the equipment could stimulate economic activities beyond agriculture by improving trade and mobility across Liberia.

"Roads are the backbone of economic development," Mulbah said. "When communities are connected, farmers can sell their produce, traders can move goods more efficiently, and businesses can expand their operations. That is why these machines represent an important opportunity for national development."

Mulbah concluded by reiterating that while the arrival of the machines is a welcome development, their management and deployment must remain transparent and free from partisan influence so that the equipment can truly serve the interests of the Liberian people.