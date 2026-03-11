Liberia: U.S.$10m Agriculture Investment Fuels Liberia's Economy As U.S. Diplomat Tours Liberia-American Poultry

Bomi County — The United States Chargé d'Affaires to Liberia, Joseph Zadrozny, on Monday, March 9, visited the Liberia American Poultry Farm in Bomi County, where he toured the rapidly expanding agricultural complex that is reshaping poultry production and employment opportunities in rural Liberia.

The visit formed part of the United States Embassy's engagement in Liberia, with American-linked investments contributing to Liberia's agricultural development.

During the tour, the diplomat was taken through several sections of the farm, including large-scale poultry houses that produce eggs for the local market, a growing piggery operation, and cultivated fields where crops such as cucumbers, lemons, and sweet peppers are grown.

Though he did not deliver formal remarks during the visit, the U.S. envoy on the side-track of the visit expressed interest in the progress of the project and its contribution to strengthening Liberia's agricultural sector and local food production.

From Modest Beginnings to Major Production Hub

Providing an overview of the project, Managing Director Christopher Bsaibes said the facility has grown significantly since representatives of the U.S. Embassy last visited more than a year ago.

"When the embassy delegation last visited about a year and a half ago, the facility was much smaller," Bsaibes explained while guiding the tour.

"Since then, we have expanded the operations significantly and developed a very dynamic agricultural complex."

Today, the company operates one of the largest poultry production facilities in the country, with the capacity to house over 550,000 birds and produce approximately 350,000 eggs daily for the Liberian market.

The increase in local egg production, he noted, has begun reducing the country's long-standing reliance on imported eggs.

Diversifying into Livestock Production

Beyond poultry, the farm is also expanding its livestock operations.

The company has introduced hybrid pig breeds imported from France as part of a breeding program designed to improve meat quality and strengthen Liberia's livestock sector.

Management says the initiative has already begun producing piglets and is expected to expand further through 2026 and 2027.

The diversification reflects the company's broader strategy of building a comprehensive agricultural operation that contributes to national food security.

Jobs and Women's Empowerment

Employment creation remains one of the project's most visible impacts.

According to Bsaibes, the farm currently employs more than 450 Liberians, supported by a dozen expatriate technicians who provide specialized expertise.

Notably, women make up a large portion of the workforce.

"Between 67 and 71 percent of our employees are women," he said, describing the workforce structure as a deliberate effort to promote economic empowerment among women in surrounding communities.

Transforming Local Communities

The farm's presence has also had a ripple effect across neighboring villages.

Bsaibes said the company interacts with roughly 12 surrounding communities, where employment opportunities have begun improving household incomes and living standards.

Residents, he noted, have started building new homes, purchasing generators and gaining access to modern technology such as smartphones and televisions.

The company has also extended support to five nearby schools, assisting with classroom construction and educational materials.

Environmental Responsibility

Addressing environmental concerns often associated with large-scale livestock operations, Bsaibes said the company has invested heavily in sustainable practices.

Approximately US$500,000 has been spent on a manure processing and drying facility designed to convert poultry waste into organic fertilizer.

The fertilizer is then distributed to farmers, helping improve soil fertility while reducing the country's reliance on imported chemical fertilizers.

A US$10 Million Agricultural Investment

Established in 2021, the Liberia-American Poultry Farm represents a US$10 million investment aimed at revitalizing Liberia's poultry sector and strengthening domestic food production.

The company's investment agreement includes commitments to create 500 jobs for Liberians and cultivate 200 hectares of maize through a partnership with STARP and the Ministry of Agriculture

The initiative also seeks to partner with local farmers by providing seeds, technical assistance, and agricultural training.

As expansion continues, the project is increasingly being viewed as a model for how large-scale agricultural investment can stimulate rural development while reducing Liberia's dependence on imported food products.