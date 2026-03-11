Liberia: Wongosol Highlights Power of Women's Voices in Advancing Equality

Monrovia — Women from across Liberia gathered in large numbers on March 6 to commemorate International Women's Day, using the occasion to amplify their voices in advocacy for gender equality, women's leadership and the protection of women and girls.

The celebration, held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex near ELWA Junction, brought together women from different parts of the country in a vibrant and colorful march organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

Participants dressed in purple and white colors symbolizing dignity, justice, and unity while singing and celebrating the progress women continue to make in Liberia.

The event formed part of activities marking International Women's Month, a period dedicated to recognizing the achievements and contributions of women across social, economic, cultural, and political spheres.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As the observance continues, the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) issued a solidarity message emphasizing that when women raise their voices to advocate for change, entire communities and nations benefit.

According to WONGOSOL, this year's theme: "Give to Gain," serves as both a call to action and a reminder that meaningful progress occurs when women intentionally invest their leadership, knowledge, and solidarity in uplifting one another.

"When women give their voices to advocate, their leadership to inspire change, and their efforts to strengthen communities, the entire nation gains," the organization stated.

The group noted that empowering women leads to stronger families, more resilient communities, and sustainable national development. Investments in women and girls, it said, contribute to stronger economies, improved health and education outcomes, more inclusive governance and lasting peace.

WONGOSOL also highlighted the important role its members play across Liberia's fifteen counties in championing gender equality, promoting women's political participation, and protecting women and girls from violence and discrimination.

"The strength of WONGOSOL lies in the collective commitment of its members women who continue to give their energy, courage, and leadership to advance the rights of women and girls," the organization emphasized.

As part of the observance, WONGOSOL reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for policies, programs and partnerships that promote gender equality while safeguarding the dignity and rights of women and girls across Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The organization also called on the Government of Liberia, development partners, civil society organizations, traditional leaders and communities to strengthen collective efforts to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls, while expanding opportunities for women's leadership and participation at every level of decision-making.

"The time has come for stronger commitment and measurable action. Investing in women and girls is not only a moral responsibility but also a strategic investment in Liberia's peace, stability, and sustainable development," the statement noted.

Established in 1998, the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia serves as the national coordinating body for more than 250 women-led and women-focused civil society organizations operating across Liberia's fifteen counties.

The organization works to advance gender equality, women's rights, peacebuilding, and women's leadership through advocacy, capacity strengthening, policy engagement and community-based initiatives.

As Liberia joins the global community in celebrating women throughout the month, advocates say the message remains clear: when women raise their voices for justice and equality, the entire nation moves forward.