Monrovia — Labour Minister Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah has called on employers and employment institutions across Liberia to strictly uphold national labour standards and comply with the country's minimum wage law.

Speaking recently, Minister Kruah reminded private sector employers that Liberia's Decent Work Act establishes a minimum monthly wage of US$143 for workers. He emphasized that all employers are legally obligated to meet this requirement.

Making specific reference to operators of private security agencies, the Minister expressed serious concern over persistent complaints that some security firms are paying their employees as little as US$75 per month, far below the legally required minimum wage.

Minister Kruah described the practice as unlawful and unacceptable, warning that such actions constitute a clear violation of Liberia's labour laws.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We want to publicly encourage these companies to correct this situation immediately," the Minister said.

"The Ministry of Labour will ensure that private security guards are not paid less than US$143 per month."

The Minister also revealed that there are increasing reports that some companies hire workers through subcontractors as a strategy to avoid direct employment responsibilities, including the payment of benefits such as pensions and other entitlements.

According to him, this practice is being closely monitored as part of the Ministry's broader efforts to enforce labour standards and protect workers' rights.

Minister Kruah disclosed that the Ministry of Labour has issued a strong warning to all concession companies and hiring firms to fully comply with Liberia's Minimum Wage Law, stressing that no worker should receive less than US$143 per month.

He further announced that the Ministry is in the process of constituting a special inspection team that will conduct a comprehensive review of private security firms across the country.

The inspection will examine employment records, contracts, and payroll documents, and companies found in violation will be required to pay retroactively all unpaid wage differences owed to affected workers.

Minister Kruah made these remarks when he was honored by the Coalition of Sinoe Employees, which recognized him for his commitment, courage, and leadership in strengthening the protection of workers and improving the overall labour environment in Liberia.

Delivering the appreciation statement on behalf of the coalition, Alfred Teah, National Chairman, commended the Minister for implementing decisive reforms that have brought structure, discipline, and accountability to the labour sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Labour Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Teah, the reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Labour have not only addressed issues relating to work permits, but have also strengthened the Ministry's capacity to protect the rights and dignity of Liberian workers.

The statement further noted that before the introduction of these reforms, many employees--particularly those working with companies such as GVL, DEPT Management, and Mantra--often faced arbitrary dismissal and job insecurity.

"Workers previously lived under constant fear and uncertainty," the statement said. "However, through your leadership and the enforcement of fair labour standards, those practices have significantly changed."

Today, employees are more aware that laws and systems exist to protect their rights, enabling them to perform their duties with greater confidence, security and dignity.

Meanwhile, Minister Kruah acknowledged that the recognition also reflects the efforts of Labour Commissioners and Inspectors across the country, who continue to ensure the effective enforcement of labour laws.

He encouraged workers to organize themselves into unions, noting that strong worker organizations promote social dialogue, industrial peace, and harmony within workplaces.