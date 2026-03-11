Liberia: LDEA Gives Update On Bo Waterside Drug Arrest

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has given a new update about a drug case involving several suspects who were arrested at the Bo Waterside Border in Grand Cape Mount County.

According to the LDEA, the arrests happened on February 19 during a routine security check at the Bo Waterside Point of Entry.

Officers from the LDEA Grand Cape Mount County Detachment stopped and arrested two Guinean nationals, Abubakar Jalloh, 18, and Abubakar Conde, after discovering a large quantity of illegal drugs.

Authorities said they seized 519 packs and 19 strips of Tramadol/Tapentadol, drugs that are often abused and illegally sold.

The drugs are estimated to have a street value of 13,022,500 Liberian Dollars, which is about 72,348 United States Dollars.

In addition to the drugs, officers also confiscated 150,000 United States Dollars in cash during the operation.

After carrying out a preliminary investigation, the LDEA said three more individuals were connected to the money found in the case.

They include Alpha S. Jalloh, 30, a Guinean national, and two Liberians, Mamudu Bah, 30 and Mamadu S. Bah, 30. "All five suspects have been formally charged and sent to the Monrovia City Court for prosecution," the LDEA said in its statement.

The agency added that the suspects were taken to court on March 5 and are now remanded at the Monrovia Central Prison while the court process continues.

The LDEA said the investigation into the case is still ongoing and promised to keep the public informed as new developments happen.

"The agency remains committed to fighting drug trafficking and protecting communities across Liberia," the statement said.

"We will continue working to secure the nation's borders and ensure that people involved in the illegal drug trade face the law."

The LDEA also encouraged the public to support the fight against drugs by sharing useful information with law enforcement authorities.

"Together, we can build a safer and drug-free Liberia," the agency added.