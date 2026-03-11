Liberia: Rep. Fahnbulleh Pays School Fees for Mawah Students

Fuamah District — Bong County District Seven Representative Foday Fahnbulleh has begun paying school fees for dozens of students in Mawah Town, Fuamah District, providing financial relief to families and helping ensure that children remain in school.

The lawmaker on Monday made available an initial one hundred and fifty thousand Liberian dollars to begin the payment of school fees for students attending Mawah Lutheran School and Mawah Government School.

The gesture fulfills a commitment he made last week to assist students in the community who were struggling to meet their school obligations. According to Rep. Fahnbulleh, the support is part of his effort to promote education and reduce the number of children forced to stay away from school because of financial constraints.

Rep. Fahnbulleh said the contribution represents the first step in addressing the outstanding school fees of the students and pledged to settle the remaining balance in the coming weeks.

He explained that many families in the community face economic challenges that make it difficult to keep their children in school, adding that leaders must step in to help create opportunities for the next generation.

"I saw the need to intervene because education is the foundation for the future of our children and our district," Rep. Fahnbulleh said. The lawmaker noted that his decision was motivated by the desire to ensure that no child in Mawah Town is denied education because of unpaid fees.

"When children are sent home because their parents cannot afford school fees, their dreams begin to fade, and that is something we must prevent as leaders," he said.

Rep. Fahnbulleh added that supporting education remains one of the most effective ways to build stronger communities. "If we invest in the education of our young people today, we are investing in the development of our country tomorrow," he said.

He also assured residents that the remaining balance of the school fees will soon be settled so that every affected student can continue learning without interruption.

The administration of Mawah Lutheran School welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and encouraging for both students and teachers.

The principal of Mawah Lutheran School said the assistance will help many students who were at risk of missing classes because their parents had not yet paid their fees.

"This gesture from Representative Fahnbulleh means a lot to our school and the students who were worried about being sent home," the principal said.

He added that the lawmaker's support demonstrates the importance of collaboration between community leaders and educational institutions. "When leaders show this level of concern for education, it motivates both teachers and students to work even harder," the principal said.

Students who benefited from the assistance expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for the support. One student said the payment of the school fees has lifted a heavy burden from many families in the community.

"I am very happy because now I can stay in school and continue my lessons without worrying about being sent home," the student said.

Another student described the assistance as a great encouragement. "We thank the representative for remembering us and helping our parents during this difficult time," the student said.

A third student said the support has renewed hope among many learners. "This help will allow many of us to focus on our studies and work hard for a better future," the student said.

Parents in the community also welcomed the intervention, noting that it will ease financial pressure on families struggling to make ends meet. One parent said the gesture demonstrates true leadership and concern for the welfare of the community.

"We are very grateful to Representative Fahnbulleh because many of us did not know how we were going to pay the fees," the parent said.

Another parent said the initiative shows that the lawmaker understands the challenges faced by ordinary citizens.

"This support has removed a big worry from many parents who want their children to succeed in school," the parent said.

A third parent said the assistance will help ensure that children remain focused on their education. "When children stay in school, they stay away from trouble and learn how to build a better life," the parent said.