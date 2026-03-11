Liberia: Joint Security Arrests 23 in Nimba Over Alleged Illegal Firearms, Seizes Weapons

Nimba County — A joint security operation in Tappita District, Nimba County has led to the arrest of twenty-three individuals accused of illegal possession and discharge of firearms, authorities confirmed in what security officials describe as a major intervention aimed at restoring safety in rural communities.

The arrests were carried out by the Liberia National Police working alongside other members of the joint security apparatus following complaints from residents of New Toe's Town and Unification Town.

Community members had earlier reported that a group of unidentified men were frequently seen in nearby bushes discharging single-barrel guns, allegedly killing cattle and taking away belongings from residents.

According to security officials, the reports triggered growing fear among villagers, prompting local authorities to alert the Joint Security.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In response to the complaints, security agencies convened an emergency meeting to review the situation and agreed to launch an immediate fact-finding operation in the affected communities.

During the operation, security personnel moved into the areas identified by residents and conducted searches that led to the arrest of twenty-three suspects believed to be linked to the alleged incidents.

Authorities said several items were also recovered during the operation, including ten single-barrel guns, eight cutlasses and five empty gun shells believed to have been discharged.

Security officials say the items have been taken into custody as evidence as investigators work to determine the extent of the suspects' involvement.

All twenty-three suspects are currently being held by the Liberia National Police as investigators attempt to establish the full circumstances surrounding the reported incidents.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the suspects, but the police say the investigation will determine whether additional individuals may have been involved.

The incident has sparked ongoing security concerns in some rural parts of Nimba County, where residents have occasionally reported incidents involving illegal firearms and threats to livestock and property.

Local leaders say cattle theft and illegal hunting have increasingly become sources of tension in farming communities where livestock represents a critical source of livelihood.

The police say the swift intervention by the Joint Security may help reassure residents that authorities are responding to community concerns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Liberia National Police has assured residents of Tappita District and surrounding areas that it remains committed to protecting lives and property and maintaining peace.

Authorities are also encouraging citizens to continue cooperating with law enforcement by promptly reporting suspicious activities within their communities.

The Police further noted that such cooperation remains essential to preventing crime and ensuring that individuals found violating the law are held accountable.