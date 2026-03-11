Liberia: Karr Announces Launch of 'Karr Leadership Deck' to Examine Leadership, Power and Public Responsibility

Monrovia — Public commentator and leadership analyst Joshua Karr has announced the official launch of "Karr Leadership Deck," a new weekly program dedicated to accountability, factual analysis and fearless examination of leadership, governance and power.

In a conversation with FrontPage Africa, Karr said the program will stream worldwide, providing an independent platform where authority is questioned, leadership is scrutinized, and public-interest dialogue takes precedence over propaganda, partisanship or personality-driven narratives.

"Power must be questioned, not protected," Karr stated.

"This platform exists to examine leadership honestly, ask the questions others avoid, and bring clarity where silence has become convenient," Karr said.

According to Karr, the program will feature leadership analysis, accountability commentary, responsible satire and issue-driven discussions designed to engage both local and international audiences.

He said the platform is intended to serve citizens, diaspora communities, policymakers, civil society actors and global observers interested in governance, ethics and public leadership.

The Karr Leadership Deck will focus on:

Leadership accountability and public responsibility Governance and transparency, Civic engagement and public discourse

The program will be broadcast every Saturday at 8:00 AM on major social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other digital platforms.

Karr said the initiative reflects his continued commitment to promoting informed dialogue, ethical leadership, and responsible citizenship at a time when public demand for accountability continues to grow.

According to him, Karr Leadership Deck aims to create a space where critical discussions about leadership and governance can take place openly, while encoura