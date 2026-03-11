Liberian Tech Entrepreneur Wilson Launches Data and Ai Firm

Monrovia — A Liberian entrepreneur based in the United States has established a technology consulting firm aimed at helping businesses, non-profit organizations, and public institutions leverage cloud computing, data systems, and artificial intelligence to improve decision making and accelerate growth.

The firm, J-MO Global, was founded by Liberian technology professional Joe Wilson, who holds an MSc in Data Science, an MA in Sustainable International Development, and an MSc in Global Health Policy and Management.

Wilson said the company was created to support organizations seeking to transition from fragmented data systems to more structured and data driven operations.

J-MO Global provides technology advisory and digital transformation services to institutions looking to modernize their infrastructure, develop custom digital tools, and build internal capacity to manage emerging technologies.

According to Wilson, the initiative was inspired by the growing need for practical technology solutions that help organizations unlock the value of their data while improving operational efficiency.

J-MO Global focuses on building and deploying business applications in the cloud while also supporting organizations in developing data strategies and customized software solutions. The firm also provides consulting services that guide institutions through the process of modernizing their technology infrastructure using global cloud platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Wilson said the decision to establish the firm was driven by a desire to help organizations make better use of technology while ensuring that businesses in developing environments can access practical digital solutions.

"I established J-MO Global because I saw that many organizations have valuable data but struggle to convert that information into meaningful insights that can guide decisions," Wilson said. "Our goal is to help

businesses and institutions move beyond scattered spreadsheets and disconnected systems to structured platforms that allow leaders to understand their operations and make informed choices."

He explained that the firm's approach focuses on building practical technology systems that align with the operational needs and long term goals of organizations.

"Technology should not be complicated or intimidating for organizations," Wilson said. "What we are doing through J-MO Global is helping businesses, nonprofits, and public institutions adopt cloud computing, data systems, and artificial intelligence in ways that are practical, scalable, and directly connected to their business objectives."

The company's consulting process typically begins with a series of organizational assessments, including data readiness evaluations, cloud readiness reviews, and digital skills assessments. These assessments help organizations understand their current capabilities and identify areas where technology can improve efficiency and productivity.

Following the assessment stage, J-MO Global works with institutions to design technology architectures, guide implementation processes, and build the capacity of internal teams so they can effectively manage digital systems over time.

Several innovative projects developed by the firm demonstrate its technology driven approach. One of its solutions, known as BizClerk, is a platform designed for small and medium sized enterprises to help them manage invoices, documents, and business records while also generating simple financial and operational insights.

The firm has also developed tools focused on data driven strategy execution, helping organizations align their data initiatives with measurable business objectives. Another solution includes AI assisted executive briefing systems capable of analyzing organizational data and producing concise operational summaries for leadership teams.

Beyond technology consulting and product development, the company is also involved in entrepreneurship training. Through its Research Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship Fellowship, also known as the RISE Fellowship, J-MO Global provides business development training for entrepreneurs seeking to develop innovative ventures.

Wilson noted that many businesses often face challenges in managing data effectively due to limited technical capacity and fragmented information systems.

He said many organizations operate with critical business information scattered across spreadsheets, emails, and disconnected software platforms, making it difficult to develop a clear operational picture.

J-MO Global aims to address these challenges by helping organizations structure their data systems and build digital tools that support strategic planning and operational efficiency.

The firm was established and registered in Liberia in 2018 and continues to expand its work with organizations seeking practical technology guidance as they navigate the evolving digital economy.

According to Wilson, the long term vision of the company is to support organizations in building sustainable technology systems that enable them to grow, innovate, and remain competitive in an increasingly data driven world.