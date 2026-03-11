South Africa: 27 Participants to Benefit From Five-Day Joint Training With MCC and University of Pretoria

Monrovia — High-level executive training for local government officials has officially kicked off in Monrovia under the auspices of the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC).

The MCC, in partnership with the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and the University of Pretoria Public Policy Hub, has commenced a five-day intensive program focusing on strengthening local government capacities to generate income through land administration and property valuation.

The initiative aims to build practical capacity, foster peer learning, and support more resilient and self-reliant urban economies across the African continent.

As a pilot initiative jointly delivered by the Chair in Municipal Finance at the University of Pretoria and the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, the course is specifically designed for city officials, planners, and municipal finance practitioners who stand at the front lines of urban transformation.

With more than 30 participants drawn from Liberia and across Africa, the training program was officially launched on Monday, March 9 by the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Ngafuan.

Addressing participants at the start of the session, the Mayor of Monrovia, John-Charuk Siafa, stated that the training reflects a growing recognition across the continent that cities must play a central role in financing their own development.

"Cities must strengthen their governance systems and manage their resources in ways that deliver real value for citizens," Mayor Siafa said.

He noted that through transparent valuation systems, fair property taxation, responsible land management, and sound urban planning, cities can unlock significant resources to invest in their own future.

"The experiences brought here by participants from Liberia, Malawi, South Africa, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and other countries will enrich the discussions and strengthen our collective understanding of how cities can overcome common challenges," he stressed. "For the Monrovia City Corporation, this engagement aligns directly with the broader reforms currently underway in our city."

The Mayor further admonished delegates to use the week-long training to deepen their knowledge, exchange ideas, and build networks that result in practical solutions for their respective municipalities.

Serving as the Chief Launcher, MFDP Minister Ngafuan observed that over the last several months, Liberia has hosted a number of regional and continental conferences of strategic importance aimed at strengthening revenue generation.

He emphasized that the training is a clear demonstration that African city planners are gravitating towards urbanization as a driver of prosperity.

"Land is one of the most valuable resources cities possess, yet it remains largely under-leveraged across our continent," Minister Ngafuan added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Program Officer of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, Enrique Silva, assured that over the next five days, the course would equip city leaders with practical tools and strategic insights to mobilize land-based revenues for sustainable development.

Mr. Silva highlighted that the program marks a significant milestone, representing the first executive training course delivered jointly with the University of Pretoria Public Policy Hub.

Adding her voice to the opening, the Chair in Municipal Finance at the University of Pretoria, Professor Nara Monkam, encouraged participants to engage actively in the discussions, share their unique local experiences, and learn from one another to foster continental growth.