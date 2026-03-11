Liberia: Post-County Meet Crisis - Montserrado, Grand Kru Players Demand Unpaid Salaries and Allowances

Monrovia — Frustration is mounting among players of Montserrado and Grand Kru county football teams over unpaid salaries and allowances following the conclusion of the National County Sports Meet.

Montserrado Players Decry Broken Promises

Players representing Montserrado County have expressed serious concern over the local authority's failure to settle game salaries dating back to January.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sources within the team told FrontPage Africa that during Montserrado's quarterfinal clash against Grand Bassa County, officials appealed to the players to remain committed, promising that all outstanding payments would be settled immediately after the match.

However, weeks after the tournament's end, the players claim those promises remain unfulfilled.

The Growing dissatisfaction has led some players to consider a trek to the office of Montserrado County Superintendent Whoway Bryant in Bentol City to formally demand their dues.

When contacted by FrontPage Africa, Montserrado County Technical Director Alieu Bah declined to comment immediately, stating that he is currently observing the holy month of Ramadan.

Bah promised to speak extensively on the salary issue and the team's internal tensions once the period of fasting and prayer is concluded.

The impasse has created significant tension within the team's internal communication channels.

Several players expressed disappointment toward Senior Senator Saah Joseph, whom they believe should intervene to resolve the financial dispute.

Grand Kru Team Threatens Protest

In a similar development, the players and technical staff of Grand Kru County are reportedly weighing a protest over unpaid allowances.

Sources close to the camp say players are owed for two matches, while the technical staff are owed for three games a situation many have described as "embarrassing" for the county.

When contacted, Grand Kru County Development Superintendent Joe Sekpeh admitted to the debt but shifted the blame toward the central government.

Sekpeh explained that the county is awaiting the final allotment from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

According to the Superintendent, the county was promised US$15,000 for the tournament but has only received US$10,000 to date.

He assured that the remaining US$5,000 balance would be used to settle the football team's arrears once disbursed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Allegations of Favoritism

The delay has been compounded by reports that the county's kickball team has already been paid in full.

This has fueled allegations of a lack of transparency and sparked fears of division between the two sporting disciplines.

"It's about fairness," one player noted, requesting anonymity. "We all represented the same green and Yellow. Why is one team settled while the other is left waiting?"

Players from both counties insist they played with pride and diligence and are now calling on their respective legislative caucuses and local leaders to fulfill their financial obligations before the situation escalates further.

The National County Sports Meet is Liberia's premier annual sporting event, designed to foster national unity.

However, these recurring post-tournament financial disputes continue to cast a shadow over the competition's prestige.