Liberia: Striker Joseph Toe - Orange Cup Victory 'A Big Motivation' for Down Town FC

Monrovia — Striker Joseph K. Toe says Down Town FC's progression in the LFA Orange Cup has provided a vital morale boost as the team continues its uphill battle to avoid relegation from Liberia's top-flight league.

Toe speaking in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa following his decisive goal in Down Town FC's 1-0 victory over Gedeh FC during their second-round Orange Cup clash in Zwedru wants his teammates should now give their all to save the team from relegation.

The striker's second-half strike secured the club's place in the quarterfinal stage of the Orange Cup.

Despite their cup success, Down Town FC remains in a precarious position in the domestic league.

The club currently sits second from bottom on the LFA First Division table, languishing in the relegation zone with just 16 points from 17 matches.

However, Toe remains optimistic that the cup victory can serve as a catalyst for a league turnaround.

"This victory and our advancement in the Orange Cup is a major motivation for us as players," Toe told FrontPage Africa. "Even though we are fighting in the relegation zone in the league, progressing to the quarterfinal stage gives us more confidence and the zeal to continue working hard."

The striker lauded the collective effort of the squad and the technical leadership for securing the crucial away win.

"I want to say thank you to our head coach, members of the technical staff, and my teammates for the 1-0 win against Gedeh FC in their own backyard," he added.

Toe emphasized that the team must now strike a balance between their cup ambitions and the urgent need to collect points in the league to preserve their top-flight status.

"We must now focus our full attention on the rest of our league matches and the quarterfinal stage of the Orange Cup. I believe if we remain united and continue to work together with absolute focus, we can maintain our place in the First Division."

He further challenged his teammates to show the necessary grit to avoid the drop to the Second Division as the season reaches its climax.

With a quarterfinal berth secured, Down Town FC will look to translate their knockout momentum into league points as they fight to remain among the elite of Liberian football.