Ghana: 7th Kwahu Mountain Marathon Slated for April 4

The seventh edition of the Kwahu Mountain Marathon will take place on Saturday, April 4, organisers have announced, with more than 1,000 runners expected and several new additions introduced for the 2026 event.

Marathon Foundation Ghana, which stages the annual race in collaboration with the Kwahu Traditional Council, said this year's programme will feature two categories: a 21-km race for professional athletes and a 5-km event for corporate organisations.

Promasidor Ghana, producers of Onga, Twisco and Cowbell, has joined as a major sponsor for the 2026 edition.

The race will follow its traditional route from the Nkawkaw Goil Fuel Station through Obomeng and Mpraeso to the Kwahu Traditional Council Office at Bepong.

Dr Edward Kwadwo Boahen, the Executive Director of Marathon Foundation, said all participants will receive certificates, while medals will be presented to the top 20 finishers in both the men and women's divisions.

Dr Boahen again indicated that the marathon aims to help identify athletic talent, promote sports tourism and enhance the appeal of the annual Kwahu Easter festivities.

"Athletes would be provided with free accommodation during the event," he mentioned.

Organisers have also introduced an intercommunity cooking competition as part of efforts to broaden community participation.

Other activities will include health screenings and tours of notable Kwahu tourist sites.