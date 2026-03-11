Ghana: Marfo, Baidoo Shine At 'Otumfuo Smash II' Table Tennis Tourney

The second edition of the Otumfuo Smash II tournament, held at the Ahinsan Youth Centre in Kumasi, ended over the weekend with Augustina Baidoo and James Marfo running home with top honours in the seniors division.

The two-day event, organised by the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), was dubbed: 'Otumfuo Smash II' and was held on March 6-7, featuring over 180 players from across the country.

Competition was in three categories- Hopes Under-12, Youth Under-19, and Seniors, with both male and female divisions showcasing emerging and experienced talents.

In the Hopes U-12 girls' category, Lovely Akua emerged victorious after defeating Sheila Akolgo 3-2 in a closely contested final with scores at 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, and 11-9.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the boys' division, Emmanuel Azu claimed the title after beating Ransford Antwi 3-1 with scores at 11-6, 13-11, 8-11, and 11-5.

The Youth U-19 girls' division saw Joanita Borteye dominate Emmanuella Yaa Kyere to register a straight 3-0 victory (11-3, 11-3, and 11-5). In the boys' category, Israel Aklie also secured a convincing 3-0 win against Frederick Mensah with scores of 11-9, 11-4, and 11-9.

The Senior category produced thrilling matches as several experienced players returned to competitive action after a long break.

In the women's final, two-time Sheroes champion, Augustina Baidoo, edged fellow two-time champion, Cynthia Kwabi, in a tense 3-2 victory to claim the title.

Baidoo had earlier defeated Joanita Borteye 3-2 in the semi-finals to book her place in the final. Eva Adom Amankwah and Joanita Borteye secured third and fourth places.

In the men's Senior division, the 2025 SWAG Table Tennis Player of the Year, James Marfo, defeated Francis Antwi 3-1 in a hard-fought final with scores of 9-11, 12-10, 12-10, and 12-10 to be crowned champion.

In a chat, Marfo said: "We are preparing for the West African Games in July, so I will continue to train hard to represent Ghana and win more medals for the country. I want to thank the Ghana Table Tennis Association for organising the competition to keep us active."