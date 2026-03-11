Ghana: Hasaacas Ladies, Ampem Darkoa Tighten Grip On WPL

With just three matches left to conclude the 2025/26 Malta Guinness Women's Premier League (WPL), Matchweek 15 delivered action across all centres as leaders in both zones strengthened their hold at the top of the table.

In the Southern Zone, league leaders, Hasaacas Ladies, secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Soccer Intellectuals at the Kobby's Astro Turf to extend their lead. Army Ladies also kept the pressure on after travelling to Ajumako to defeat Ladystrikers by 2-1.

At Pobiman, Oak Ladies edged Epiphany Warriors 1-0, while Samartex Ladies held defending champions, Police Ladies, to a goalless draw at the Nsenkyire Park.

Meanwhile, Jonina Ladies compounded the woes of already relegated Halifax Queens with a commanding 3-0 victory at the Antie Aku Astro Turf.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Hasaacas Ladies lead the Southern Zone with 33 points, followed by Army Ladies with 30 points. Jonina Ladies sit third with 26 points, while Epiphany Warriors are fourth with 25 points.

Police Ladies occupy fifth place with 24 points, and Ladystrikers are sixth with 17 points. Samartex Ladies and Oak Ladies both have 16 points, while Soccer Intellectuals (11 points) and Halifax Queens (6 points) remain in the relegation zone.

In the Northern Zone, leaders Ampem Darkoa Ladies continued their impressive form, defeating Northern City Ladies 3-1 at home to maintain their dominance at the summit.

Elsewhere, Northern Ladies shared the spoils with Dreamz Ladies in a 1-1 draw, while Prisons Ladies secured a narrow 1-0 away victory over FC Savannah.

Kumasi Sports Academy and Tamale Super Ladies settled for a goalless draw, and Ashtown Ladies played out a 1-1 stalemate with Fosu Royal Ladies.

The results see Ampem Darkoa Ladies extend their lead to 33 points at the top of the Northern Zone. FC Savannah remain second with 26 points, followed by Fosu Royal Ladies in third with 24 points.

Northern Ladies sit fourth with 20 points, the same as Prisons Ladies in fifth. Northern City Ladies occupy sixth with 19 points, while Ashtown Ladies have 17 points.

Dreamz Ladies are eighth with 16 points, and the bottom two places are occupied by Tamale Super Ladies (15 points) and Kumasi Sports Academy (13 points).

With only three matches remaining, the race for the zonal titles and survival in the league is set to intensify as the season approaches its conclusion.