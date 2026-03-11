Ghana: S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid - Free Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Forensic Care

SEXUAL and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) remains one of the most troubling yet underreported crimes in many societies. In Ghana, as in many parts of Africa, survivors often face not only the trauma of the assault itself but also systemic barriers that prevent them from obtaining justice.

Among the most significant of these barriers is the cost and accessibility of forensic medical examinations, an essential component of evidence collection that can determine whether a case is successfully prosecuted or quietly abandoned.

Recognising this gap, S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid has launched a groundbreaking initiative: the provision of free Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) forensic examination services in Ghana. This initiative represents more than a humanitarian gesture; it is a strategic intervention designed to strengthen justice systems, empower survivors and promote a culture in which forensic science serves the public good.

The role of forensic examination in Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) cases

Forensic medical examination plays a crucial role in such investigations. It involves the systematic documentation of injuries, the collection of biological samples and the preservation of physical evidence that can link a suspect to the crime. Proper forensic examination also ensures that evidence is collected according to internationally accepted protocols so that it can withstand scrutiny in court.

However, in many cases, survivors seeking forensic examination in public hospitals encounter uncoordinated fees, logistical delays and a lack of specialised expertise. These challenges can discourage victims from pursuing medical examination altogether. When forensic evidence is not collected promptly, the chances of successful prosecution diminish significantly. In essence, the absence of accessible forensic services can translate into missed opportunities for justice.

S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid: A response to a critical gap

The S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid Initiative is designed to address this challenge head-on. By providing free forensic examinations for survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), the initiative removes a critical financial barrier that often stands between victims and justice.

This programme is not merely about conducting examinations. It is a comprehensive model of forensic support that emphasises professional standards, survivor dignity and evidence integrity. Survivors who access the service receive care from trained forensic professionals who understand both the medical and legal dimensions of such assault cases. By eliminating costs associated with forensic examination, S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid also ensures that victims are not forced to choose between seeking justice and meeting basic financial needs.

A flagship project bringing forensic knowledge to the public

One of the most remarkable aspects of this initiative is its public-facing educational mission. Traditionally, forensic science has been viewed as a specialised field confined to laboratories and law enforcement institutions. The initiative challenges this perception by bringing forensic knowledge directly to ordinary citizens.

Through community engagement, training workshops and awareness programmes, the initiative educates the public about the importance of forensic evidence, the rights of victims and the procedures that follow Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) case report. This democratisation of forensic knowledge empowers communities to understand how science can support justice and accountability.

In doing so, S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid demonstrates that forensic science is not an abstract discipline reserved for experts, but is a practical tool for societal protection and human rights advocacy.

Forensic Without Borders: A multidisciplinary vision

The initiative also embodies the philosophy of "Forensic Without Borders," by Acheampong et al. This concept reflects the understanding that forensic science should not be restricted by institutional silos or geographic boundaries. Instead, it should function as a collaborative, multidisciplinary effort that integrates expertise from medicine, law, criminology, psychology and social work.

Sexual assault cases require coordinated responses that address both evidentiary requirements and survivor care. By bringing together professionals from different disciplines, the initiative ensures that victims receive holistic support while also preserving the integrity of legal evidence. This multidisciplinary approach demonstrates that effective forensic practice depends not only on scientific tools but also on cooperation between institutions and professionals.

Capacity building across Africa and beyond

Beyond Ghana, the S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid initiative has a broader vision: capacity building across the African continent and beyond. Many countries face similar challenges regarding forensic infrastructure, training and accessibility. By developing a replicable model of free forensic services combined with professional training, the project aims to inspire comparable initiatives in other jurisdictions.

Training programmes associated with the initiative help develop local expertise in forensic examination, ensuring that knowledge is transferred to emerging professionals who can sustain and expand these services in the future. This capacity building component positions the project as a continental reference point for improving forensic responses to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

Forensic Aid stands as compelling examples of how science, compassion and policy innovation can converge to create meaningful change--not only nationally but across Africa and beyond.

Translating knowledge into national development

At its core, the S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid initiative illustrates how scientific knowledge can be translated into national development outcomes. Justice systems function more effectively when they are supported by credible forensic science. Communities become safer when perpetrators are held accountable and victims are more likely to report crimes when they trust that their cases will be taken seriously. By bridging the gap between forensic expertise and community access, the initiative contributes to strengthening Ghana's legal and social infrastructure. It demonstrates how innovation in forensic practice can directly impact governance, public health and human rights protection.

A model for the future

The provision of free forensic examination services by S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid represents a transformative step in addressing Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Ghana. It removes financial barriers, strengthens the collection of forensic evidence, promotes multidisciplinary collaboration and empowers communities through knowledge.

More importantly, it embodies a powerful message: forensic science must serve society. When expertise is shared, when barriers are removed and when collaboration replaces fragmentation, justice becomes more attainable.

As Ghana continues to advance its forensic capacity, initiatives like S.T.A.R.T. Forensic Aid stand as compelling examples of how science, compassion and policy innovation can converge to create meaningful change--not only nationally but across Africa and beyond.