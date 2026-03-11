Ghana: Clogsag Strike - A Dispute That Needs Urgent Resolution

The nationwide strike by members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has once again brought to the fore the persistent tensions between organised labour and government over pay and conditions of service.

More than 60,000 civil servants and local government workers withdrew their services yesterday, bringing administrative work in many public institutions to a halt.

The strike went ahead despite a directive from the National Labour Commission (NLC) declaring the action illegal and ordering the union to suspend the planned industrial action.

The dispute, which has been simmering since 2019, centres on the implementation of a revised unique salary structure for Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana members.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the union, two separate Memoranda of Understanding were signed with government representatives, with implementation initially scheduled for January 1, 2023.

That date was later shifted to January 1, 2025, but the deadline passed without the agreement being honoured.

For the leadership of the union, the strike appears to be the last resort after years of waiting. The Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Isaac Bampoe Addo, has insisted that the action will only be called off when the government implements the agreement.

At the same time, the Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, has appealed for restraint, urging the union to suspend the strike while discussions continue.

The NLC has also summoned both parties to an emergency hearing.

Industrial actions of this nature inevitably come with consequences for the wider public. When civil servants withdraw their services, routine government operations slow down or grind to a halt.

The processing of official documents, administrative approvals and other essential services can become severely disrupted.

For ordinary citizens who rely on public institutions daily, such disruptions can be both frustrating and costly.

Yet it is equally important to recognise that prolonged delays in implementing negotiated agreements can undermine trust between workers and the state.

When agreements are signed but not implemented within the stipulated time, it raises legitimate concerns among employees about fairness and accountability.

The present impasse therefore calls for calm, dialogue and responsible leadership on both sides.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government must take the concerns of CLOGSAG members seriously and demonstrate a clear commitment to resolving the matter.

If agreements have indeed been reached in the past, the public deserves transparency regarding the reasons for the delay in implementation.

On the other hand, organised labour must also appreciate the broader implications of prolonged strikes on national productivity and public confidence in state institutions.

What is required now is constructive engagement rather than hardened positions.

The upcoming hearing at the National Labour Commission offers an important opportunity for both parties to return to the negotiating table in good faith.

Government should provide a clear roadmap for addressing the salary structure concerns, while the union should consider avenues that allow negotiations to proceed without paralysing public administration.

Industrial harmony within the civil service is essential for effective governance and national development. The longer this dispute drags on, the more the country stands to lose.

The Ghanaian Times, therefore, urges both government and CLOGSAG to approach the matter with urgency, flexibility and a shared commitment to the national interest.

The Ghanaian public deserves a swift and fair resolution to this dispute. The time to act is now.