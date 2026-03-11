Ghana: Clogsag Strike Cripples Govt Work - Mdas, Mmdas Offices Closed, Clients Stranded

Government business across the country has largely ground to a halt following a nationwide strike called by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).

The strike has disrupted activities at numerous Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), just a day after it began.

A visit by The Ghanaian Times to several MDAs and MMDAs offices revealed that most were closed, while those that were open showed minimal official activity.

STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG reports that at CLOGSAG's national headquarters in the ministries enclave in Accra, offices were deserted, with no visible staff at work. A red band tied across the entrance gate signalled the ongoing strike, marking the withdrawal of services by members.

The quiet scene reflected the union's directive for members to stay away from work as part of the nationwide industrial action.

A similar picture was seen at the Department of Public Works in Accra, where the compound remained largely empty. Only a few people were around, and a red band at the main gate indicated compliance with the strike.

LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU reports from the La Nkwantanang-Madina and Adentan Municipalities that, apart from assembly employees and National Service personnel on duty, most staff were absent in solidarity with the strike. Clients arriving to transact business were left disappointed.

Mr Alfred Kotei, who had come to follow up on land documents at the La Nkwantanang-Madina Assembly, lamented the absence of officials. "Even though the decentralised departments have a case, they should at least leave a skeleton staff to attend to clients who travel far," he said.

At the Adentan Municipal Assembly, some city guards, revenue officers, and works department staff were on duty. Officials of the Department of Agriculture were also distributing birds to residents registered for the Sailor Nkitinkitin programme.

DANIEL DZIRASAH reports from Sunyani that all business activities at the Sunyani Municipal Assembly in the Bono Region have come to a standstill. Members of CLOGSAG failed to report to work since the strike began yesterday. Almost all departments, including Revenue, Audit, Planning, and Works, were locked during a visit at 10:45 a.m.

Lydia Faibey, a staff member at the Revenue Department, said, "We are on strike. I can't tell when we will resume. I came in only on Monday to complete a few tasks from last Thursday and was on my way out when you arrived."

The Head of the Revenue Department confirmed the strike but declined to speak on record, stating that as a management member, he needed authorisation to address the media.

From Kumasi, KINGSLEY E. HOPE reports that the usually bustling corridors of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) were quiet yesterday. Offices including the Controller and Accountant General's Department, Births and Deaths Registry, Asokwa Municipal Assembly, and the Regional Coordinating Council were all closed in compliance with the strike. A handful of workers moved quietly around the premises but refused to speak to journalists.

The industrial action stems from long-standing grievances over unpaid salaries and allowances. Sanitation workers had previously threatened to withdraw services over arrears, raising concerns that the current shutdown may be the culmination of those warnings.

SAMUEL AGBEWODE reports from Ho that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC) and Ho Municipal Assembly were also experiencing minimal activity. Some people were on site for a promotion interview that began last week and continued this week.

The Volta Regional Secretary of CLOGSAG, Mr Ernest Sakyi, said the interviews were allowed to continue to ensure fairness. He added that it was clear that the government viewed the strike as the union's strongest means of demanding better working conditions and improved salaries.

Mr Sakyi noted that CLOGSAG had been pressing for improved working conditions since 2019, but the government had failed to act. He added that the previous administration had agreed to begin implementation in 2025, but this was interrupted after the elections.

YAHAYA NUHU NADAA reports from Tamale that public sector workers and various government institutions across the Northern Region who are members of CLOGSAG have joined the nationwide strike. A visit to the offices yesterday morning showed virtually empty offices with no workers present. The Registrar of Birth and Death Department were also closed. The story was not different at the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly.