Ghana: Step Up Fight Against HPV, Cervical Cancer - Prof. Obiri-Yeboah

A Professor of Clinical Microbiology at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Prof. Dorcas Obiri-Yeboah, has called for urgent attention to address the issues of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer in the country.

Prof. Obiri-Yeboah indicated that cervical cancer was one of the leading preventable cancers, stating that, "We have the tools, we know what works, we just need to act a bit more proactively in lower- and middle-income countries."

"In resource-constrained settings, poverty can no longer be an excuse for why nine out of 10 deaths should be occurring here," she emphasised.

Prof Obiri-Yeboah was speaking at an inaugural lecture at the campus of the university on the topic "Confronting a hydra-headed problem: Human Papillomavirus, cervical cancer and the quest for the elimination in resource-constrained settings."

The lecture tackled critical issues around health awareness and the importance of seeking preventive care by highlighting pronounced inequities in exposure and access to prevention services.

She underlined that the insights into the issues underscored the dire need for context-specific interventions that account for the unique challenges faced by diverse populations.

Additionally, she stated that cervical cancer remained one of the most striking paradoxes in global health, a largely preventable disease that continues to claim the lives of countless women each year.

She emphasised that the greatest burden was borne by women in resource-constrained settings, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated and equitable action.

"Cervical cancer is not a failure in our approach to ensure that knowledge translates into action," she stated.

The situation, Prof Obiri-Yeboah noted, had become urgent for the adoption of a rigorous approach to address the ongoing cervical cancer epidemic, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Drawing from over two decades of research and community engagement across sub-Saharan Africa, she illuminated the multifaceted challenges surrounding Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection and its role in cervical cancer development.

Furthermore, she stated that the World Health Organisation's global cervical cancer elimination framework emphasises the interdependence of vaccination, screening, and timely treatment as critical pillars in combating the disease.

Prof. Obiri-Yeboah said: "Cervical cancer elimination is not just a scientific aspiration; it is a societal choice that we can make together. The time for action is now!"

Moreover, she commended the country for the National HPV Vaccination Campaign, a major milestone in the fight against cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of death among Ghanaian women.

The campaign, which was carried out in all 16 regions, sought to vaccinate 2.4 million girls aged 9 to 14 years against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the main cause of cervical cancer.

She said that the cultural settings make some people uncomfortable about screening for cervical cancer, and cited that the situation had led to the promotion of self-screening.