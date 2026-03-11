Ghana: Japan Funds $129,631 School Project for Tari No. 2 Primary

T he Embassy of Japan in Ghana has awarded a $129,631 grant to EduGha Organisation, a non-governmental organisation, for the construction of a school block for Tari No. 2 Primary School in the Gonja North District of the Savannah Region.

The project includes a six-unit classroom block with offices, provision of a set of furniture, a mechanised borehole and a toilet facility.

It is expected to benefit about 350 pupils and improve teaching and learning conditions in the school.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Hiroshi Yoshimoto, and the Chief Executive Officer of EduGha Organisation, Mr Mahadi Alhassan, both signed the grant agreement at a brief ceremony in Accra.

In his remarks, Mr Yoshimoto said the support was provided under Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP), aimed at addressing human security challenges in deprived communities across Ghana.

He noted that since its inception, the programme had funded more than 400 grassroots initiatives in sectors such as health, education, agriculture, water and sanitation.

Mr Yoshimoto stressed that education was not merely a development sector but the foundation of sustainable progress.

He said improved infrastructure would help ease overcrowding and create a better learning environment.

"Today's signing ceremony carries significant meaning. It reflects our shared belief that education is not merely a sector of development, but the very foundation upon which sustainable progress, social stability and economic opportunities are built," he said.

The ambassador commended EduGha Organisation for successfully going through a rigorous selection process and urged the organisation to ensure diligent execution of the project.

"I urge you to manage and supervise the project carefully to its full completion. I look forward to commissioning the building and trust that you will deliver," he added.

Mr Alhassan expressed gratitude to the government of Japan for the support, describing the grant as timely and critical to restoring hope and dignity to the community, where teachers and pupils have been learning under difficult conditions.

He stated that the project would improve enrolment, attendance, academic performance and health outcomes, and pledged transparency, accountability and quality implementation in collaboration with the contractor, district authorities, traditional leaders and the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We recognise that this grant is not only financial assistance; it demonstrates Japan's enduring commitment to human security and community-level development. We are honoured that, after a rigorous selection process, the Government of Japan has entrusted us with the implementation of the Project for the Construction of a School Block for Tari No. 2," he said.

Currently, the only existing three-unit classroom block at Tari No. 2 Primary School serves pupils from kindergarten to basic five, with no facilities for basic six or Junior High School (JHS).

This has resulted in a multigrade teaching system, where multiple classes are combined into a single classroom, a situation that negatively affects quality teaching and learning activities.

The lack of adequate classrooms has also left many school-age children without access to formal education.

In addition, the existing structure is badly dilapidated, posing safety risks to both pupils and teacher.