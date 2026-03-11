Ghana: Kaana Manga Women Association Celebrates First Female MCE for Kassena-Nankana

Members of the Kaana Manga Women Association in Navrongo have praised Faustina Akeyom Abulu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, describing her confirmation as the first female MCE of the municipality as a significant victory for Ghana's Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act.

The commendation was made during a special radio talk show organised by the women's group, which is the women's wing of Our Lady of Mercy Community Services, as part of activities marking International Women's Day 2026. The programme, held in partnership with Nabiina Community Radio in Navrongo, formed part of the association's weekly radio discussion platform and was organized under the global theme: 'Give to Gain.'

Five participants took part in the discussion: Madam Kawala Balinia Adda, Madam Fati Aduune, Ms Philomina Aboko, Ms Lucy Adda, and Ms Anastasia Musah, who also serves as the Public Relations Officer of the Association, hosted the programme.

The association commended Assembly Members for confirming Mrs Abulu as MCE for the area, noting that her appointment represented a historic moment for the municipality. They stated that Mrs Abulu's leadership marked the first time a woman had been appointed to the position since the assembly was elevated to municipal status.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to them, the development demonstrated that the principles of the Affirmative Action law were gradually gaining acceptance within governance structures. They also praised the MCE for her performance so far and expressed confidence that, with the support of residents, traditional authorities, and stakeholders, she would bring significant improvement and development to the municipality.

They further acknowledged the contributions of women serving in leadership positions across government departments, institutions, agencies, businesses, and traditional authorities such as queen mothers.

During the discussion, the women reflected on the historical challenges faced by women in society, explaining that in earlier times, women were largely excluded from key decision-making processes within families and communities, with major development decisions often taken without their input. However, they noted that over time society gradually began to recognize the vital economic and traditional roles women played in sustaining families and communities. This growing recognition, they emphasized, had led to increased acceptance of women's participation in leadership and development initiatives.

The participants also highlighted the role played by women's rights advocates at global, national, and community levels, who had consistently fought for gender equality. Their efforts, they noted, had contributed to significant policy reforms, including the passage of Ghana's Affirmative Action law. They therefore called on the government to continue strengthening and institutionalising the implementation of the law, stressing that creating opportunities for women would accelerate development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The association also recognized the efforts of its leadership in Navrongo, particularly Madam Florence Bobi and Mrs Catherine Nabare, for their commitment to promoting women's empowerment and community development.

The Executive Director of Our Lady of Mercy Community Services, Emmanuel Atiiga, lauded the members of the Kaana Manga Women Association for consistently advocating for gender equality and empowerment. He noted that the association played a major role in advocating for a female to be appointed as the MCE, which contributed to the appointment of Mrs Abulu as the first female MCE for the area.