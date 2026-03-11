Ghana: Book to Immortalise Ghana, Peru Relations Launched in Accra

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic relations with the Republic of Peru. He described the partnership between the two countries as a strategic necessity in a rapidly changing global order.

Speaking in Accra at the launch of a commemorative publication titled "Ghana-Peru Relations: A Journey of Friendship and Cooperation," Mr Ablakwa emphasized that partnerships between nations like Ghana and Peru are critical amid economic uncertainty, shifting alliances, and climate challenges.

The book, authored by the Liliana Gómez de Weston, documents the evolution of diplomatic and cooperative ties between the two countries. Mr Ablakwa praised Ambassador Gómez de Weston for her historic effort in recording ongoing diplomatic engagements, noting that the publication contributes significantly to knowledge of the bilateral partnership.

He highlighted that Ghana and Peru share similar historical experiences shaped by colonialism, the struggle for independence, and the quest to build resilient economies to improve citizens' lives. Diplomatic relations were formally established in 1987 and have grown steadily on the basis of mutual respect and South-South cooperation.

Mr Ablakwa also recognized the contributions of two former United Nations Secretaries-General, Javier Pérez de Cuéllar of Peru and Kofi Annan of Ghana, whose leadership further strengthened ties between the nations. He added that cooperation has expanded through political dialogue, trade and investment partnerships, and people-to-people exchanges. Recent engagements have gained momentum with structured political consultations, including the first session held in Lima in November last year.

In her address, Ambassador Liliana Gómez de Weston explained that the book is part of Peru's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' "Immortalisation of Bilateral Relations" series and documents key milestones in Ghana-Peru relations, reflecting shared history, mutual respect, and sustainable development. She highlighted Ghana's first President, Kwame Nkrumah, and Peru's representation at Ghana's independence ceremonies as marking the beginning of formal diplomatic engagement.