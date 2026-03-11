Ghana: Fueltrade Donates Gh¢1m to Getfund

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) on Thursday received a donation of GH¢1 million from FuelTrade Ghana Limited, a fuel Bulk Distribution Company (BDC), at a short ceremony in Accra. The donation is part of FuelTrade's corporate social responsibility and its support for GETFund's strategic partnerships with the private sector.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of FuelTrade, Ms Christabel Sewornu, Chief Human Resource Manager, said the partnership offered an opportunity to support impactful and sustainable educational interventions, particularly in scholarships and infrastructure, which are essential for youth empowerment. She emphasized that the donation marked the first major corporate partnership secured by FuelTrade's newly established fundraising department.

The Deputy Director of Finance of FuelTrade, Mr Baffour Appiah Danquah, expressed the company's pleasure in collaborating with GETFund. He noted that FuelTrade remained committed to investing in the communities where it operates and supporting initiatives that promote long-term socio-economic development.

Receiving the cheque, the GETFund Administrator, Mr Paul Adjei, expressed appreciation to FuelTrade, describing the contribution as a demonstration of corporate responsibility and confidence in education as a driver of national development. He noted that the donation aligned with GETFund's vision of improving access to quality education through infrastructure provision and strengthening learning environments for students across Ghana.

As part of the partnership framework, Mr Adjei disclosed that GETFund had negotiated with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure that donations qualify for tax deductions under the Income Tax Act 2015 (ACT 896). Such arrangements allow corporate entities to fulfill their corporate social responsibilities while supporting national educational priorities. Mr Adjei assured that all donations would be utilized efficiently and transparently, with regular updates and impact reports shared via GETFund's official platforms.