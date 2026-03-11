Ghana: MTN Hands Over Gh¢15m Emergency Unit to Ho Teaching Hospital

The MTN Ghana Foundation has inaugurated and handed over a GH¢15 million accident and emergency unit to the Ho Teaching Hospital here on Thursday. The well-equipped facility is an expansion of the hospital's accident unit to meet teaching hospital standards.

Speaking at the inaugural and handover ceremony, the Chief Sustainability and Corporate Services Officer of MTN, Ms Adwoa Afriyie Wiafe, said the hospital's accident and emergency unit was identified as crucial, prompting the investment to promote quality healthcare delivery.

Ms Wiafe assured that MTN would continue identifying communities and areas of support to enhance healthcare services and national development. She explained that the facility was designed to address overcrowding with advanced equipment to facilitate critical health needs. "Nobody should be left behind in the provision of quality healthcare delivery," she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr Hintermann K. K Mbroh, thanked MTN for the expansion and equipping of the accident and emergency unit, noting that health workers were motivated by the new facility. He said, "Management and staff of the hospital are guided by its principle of saving lives and save the world."

The Board Chairman of Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr Delanyo Dorvlo, stated that conscious efforts were being made to improve infrastructure and make HTH one of the best facilities in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Professor Lydia Aziato, highlighted that the hospital serves as a training institution for UHAS and appealed to MTN to build a cardio centre to facilitate specialist training and patient treatment.

The Volta Regional Minister, Mr James Gunu, lauded the MTN Ghana Foundation's activities and emphasized that the expansion and equipping of the accident and emergency unit demonstrated the effectiveness of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in enhancing development.

Professor Aziato also noted that the ceremony marked 30 years of MTN's dedicated service to Ghanaians, during which the foundation has provided 50 key infrastructure projects to communities across the country.