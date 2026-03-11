Ghana: Mayekoo Foundation Donates Books to Tenashie a, B Primary School

Mayekoo Foundation, a US-Ghanaian non-profit organisation, has presented 600 fictional books to the Osu Tenashie A/B Primary School to help improve literacy among the students.

The landmark initiative, dubbed 'Library-in-a-Box,' forms part of the foundation's sustained engagement with the school and aims to inspire pupils to read confidently, fuelling their curiosity, critical thinking, and academic success.

It is also an intentional effort to strengthen the school's Reading Club, provide access to age-appropriate books, and nurture a culture where reading becomes enjoyable and consistent.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the assistant project manager at Mayekoo Foundation, Madam Miracle Naza Agbata, noted that across Ghana, many children in schools struggle with basic reading proficiency.

"Reading is the foundation of education; without strong reading skills, children fall behind in every subject. This presentation represents a collaborative effort between the school, Mayekoo Foundation, and its partners to multiply impact through community engagement," she emphasised.

Madam Agbata called on the pupils to make good use of the books, share them, and let them inspire them to reach their goals in life, adding that, "the investment in the children's minds today is an investment in Ghana's future."

Receiving the books on behalf of the school, Assemblyman for the Ako-Adjei electoral area, Mr Sidney Tetteh Agorvor-Otchie, thanked the Foundation and its key partners, including the Indian High Commission, Lincoln Community School, Ghana Must Read, Ako Adjei Lit Up, Fafali Organisation, and the Rotary Premier Club International for the donation.

He promised to collaborate with the heads of the schools to make sure the books are put to good use by the students.

Mr Agorvor-Otchie also used the opportunity to call on other organisations within or outside the Ako-Adjei electoral area to come on board and support the school and the community.