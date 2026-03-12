Nigeria: Lagos Assembly Recommends Relocation of Makoko Residents to Epe

The Lagos State House of Assembly has proposed the relocation of residents of Makoko, Oko-Agbon and Sogunro waterfront communities to Agbowa in Epe Local Government Area of the state.

The recommendation followed the adoption of the report of the Assembly's standing committee on rules and business concerning the demolition exercise carried out in Makoko, Oko-Agbon and Sogunro communities.

In December 2025, the Lagos State Government began demolishing what it described as "illicit structures" in communities located around the Third Mainland Bridge -- a development that displaced several residents.

The exercise sparked controversy and criticism, as affected residents protested the demolition and petitioned the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The legislature subsequently called for the suspension of the demolition exercise while promising to investigate the matter.

Presenting the report during plenary, the chairman of the committee, Noheem Adams, said the panel held five separate meetings with the petitioners and also visited the affected communities alongside government officials and agencies.

Adams said the demolition destroyed homes and property and displaced many residents.

The committee noted that the affected communities depend largely on fishing for survival and have lived in the waterfront settlements for decades.

It also observed that since the demolition, the living conditions of residents have deteriorated significantly.

The committee recommended that the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, direct the Special Adviser on E-GIS to vet the enumeration report submitted by the Makoko, Sogunro and Oko-Agbon communities.

It further advised the state government to relocate the affected residents to a proposed low-cost housing estate to be constructed in the Agbowa area of the state, where they can continue their fishing activities.

The committee also urged the government to engage the Oloto of the Otto family in the construction of the Water City project and recognise the family as the original owners of the land.

In February, the Lagos government announced plans to invest $10 million in the Water City project aimed at modernising the fishing community.