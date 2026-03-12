Nigeria: Military Officers' Career Planning, Key to Operational Success - Army

Authorities of the Nigerian Army, on Wednesday, explained that efficient career planning and management of officers in the military is key to achieving operational success and tackling security challenges.

It specifically noted that the eroding nature of warfare requires that the Army must be proactive, innovative, and resilient in addressing the multidimensional threats that are facing our generation today.

The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, a Lieutenant-General, stated this while declaring open the Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary Career Planning and Management Seminar 2026 in Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that the seminar was themed: "Efficient Career Planning and Management of Officers, the Key to Advancing the Transformation of the Nigerian Army Within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment".

Shaibu, who was represented by the Chief of Personnel Management (Army), Maj.-Gen. Adewale Adekeye, said that the significance of the seminar could not be overstated as it remained the backbone of productivity, efficiency, and overall institutional success of the Army.

"Experts have proven that when officers are deployed in line with their competencies, skills, and abilities, their output will be optimised and this ensures we record operational successes.

"This, therefore, brings to the fore the need for the efficient career planning management of personnel and in this case, the officer's corps.

"This is in order to derive maximum benefits from their leadership potentials and individual capacity."