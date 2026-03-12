Mozambique: Nigerians Protest At 'Illegal Detention'

11 March 2026
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A group of members of the Nigerian Community in Mozambique on Tuesday gathered in front of the Nigerian Embassy in Maputo, demanding an explanation for what they call "illegal detention' of 42 Nigerian Nationals.

The individuals in question were detained by the country's National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic) during an operation aimed at dismantling a network trading in stolen vehicle parts.

"We want to know what's happening. Our Nigerian brothers were detained illegally. If they committed any crime, they must be taken to court", said one of the representatives of the Nigerian Community.

The Community has called on the embassy to communicate with Mozambican authorities so that the detentions may be clarified.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We call for an explanation from the authorities so that our brothers may be released. We demand convincing information about their arrest", he said.

However, according to Sernic, during the operation, the Nigerian citizens were detained, not because of what they were selling, but because they were staying illegally in the country, without legal documents.

This means that they must regularize their situation or they will face deportation.

Sernic also denied reports that it only detained Nigerian nationals uring an operation, pointing out that Mozambicans had also been arrested.

It also condemned the statement by the NGO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which claims that the incident is "distasteful, disturbing and unacceptable, selective and xenophobic."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.