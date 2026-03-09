Nigeria: NiDCOM Condemns Arrest of 42 Nigerians in Mozambique

Ms Dabiri-Erewa said the sudden and specific round-up of only Nigerians seemed to be a xenophobic attack on Nigerian nationals.

The Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned the arrest of 42 Nigerians in Mozambique.

Ms Dabiri-Erewa, in a post on X, described the arrest as disturbing and called for their immediate release.

"I am deeply concerned about the arrest of 42 Nigerians in Mozambique without any charges. I strongly condemn this development and call for their immediate release or that they be properly charged in accordance with the law," she wrote.

According to a statement issued by the agency on Sunday, the Nigerians were specifically targeted and apprehended at the market without any explanation for their detention.

The Nigerians, reported to be all legal residents in Mozambique, were handpicked at a spare parts market without explanation.

NiDCOM did not name the market or disclose the identity of the Nigerians.

"They were allegedly beaten, their personal belongings stolen, and many of them are said to have fallen sick and in need of medical attention," the statement read.

However, Ms Dabiri-Erewa said the sudden and specific roundup of only Nigerians seemed to be a xenophobic attack on Nigerian nationals.

She demanded that the Mozambican authorities release the arrested Nigerians "or let the law take its course."

"If they run afoul of the law, the authorities should arraign and charge them before a court of law," she said.

The commission also said it found it "distasteful" that only Nigerians were allegedly singled out for arrest during the raid despite the presence of traders of different nationalities in the market.

"Our citizens deserve to be treated with dignity and fairness wherever they are. I urge the Mozambican authorities to do the right thing and ensure justice is served," Ms Dabiri-Erewa added.