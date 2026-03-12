Nigeria: Defence Minister Summons Service Chiefs Over Rising Attacks

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), has summoned all the Service Chiefs to his office for a crucial meeting over recent attacks on different military bases in the North East.

Those currently attending the meeting at the Headquarters of Ministry of Defence, Abuja, include the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu.

Others include the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Aneke, an Air Marshal; Chief of Naval Staff, Idi Abass, a Vice Admiral; representatives of National Intelligence Agency among others.

Daily Trust reports that no fewer than three Commanding Officers who were on the rank of Lieutenant-Colonel were recently killed by terrorists in Borno.

Apart from Commanding Officers who were killed, scores of soldiers also paid the supreme price while hundreds of civilians, who were abducted are still in captivity.

Speaking before the meeting entered a closed-door, Defence Minister revealed that they had agreed to review the strategies on how to harder with the terrorists despite military recording some casualties.

"We know we have recorded some casualties but it is more on the side of terrorists," the retired four-star General explained during the brief meeting.